Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar dips after last week's climb as data eases tapering fears

08/23/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly rise in more than two months last week, while markets embraced a risk-on mood with weak data suggesting the Federal Reserve is unlikely to quickly remove its accommodative stance quickly.

U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weakened the economic rebound, Data firm IHS Markit showed.

"Today is about a little risk-on rebound. You have almost every risky asset rally here," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange brokerage OANDA in New York.

The dollar index hit a nine-month high last week, climbing nearly 5% from May lows, as investors firmed up bets the Fed will start scaling back pandemic-era stimulus policies ahead of Europe and Japan.

But Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, dented those expectations on Friday when the well-known hawk said he might reconsider the need for an early start to tapering if the virus harms the economy.

Markets have concluded there's not going to be a 'taper tantrum' like in 2013, Moya said. Fears the Fed would tighten monetary policy caused interest rates to spike at the time.

"Despite the inevitable announcement of tapering at some point this year, it's going to be very slow and it's not going to signal any imminent rate hikes at the end of next year," he said.

Riskier currencies, including the Aussie, Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar were among the major beneficiaries of a weaker dollar.

The dollar index hit a nine-month high last week, climbing nearly 5% from May lows, as investors firmed up bets the Fed will start scaling back pandemic-era stimulus policies ahead of Europe and Japan.

Canada's commodities-heavy stock index inched toward record highs as oil prices rebounded from a seven-day losing streak.

The dollar index, which measures its performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.415% to 93.066.

The euro was up 0.37% at $1.1739, while the Japanese yen traded down 0.04% at 109.7600.

Some investors, such as Stephen Jen who runs hedge fund Eurizon SLJ Capital, remain long-term dollar bulls.

"Maybe I was too early in making this call, but a muscular U.S. economy that is centred on technology and one that embraces creative destruction will likely enjoy elevated trend growth in the years ahead," Jen said.

Elsewhere, the euro popped to a three-day high after data showed euro zone business grew strongly this month, though the pace of expansion slowed on fears new coronavirus strains may bring renewed restrictions.

The Australian dollar was among the major gainers after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians must start to learn to live with COVID-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached.

The New Zealand dollar edged 0.7% higher to $0.6874, still near Friday's 9 1/2-month low of $0.6807, with the nation under lockdown to contain a Delta outbreak.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin topped $50,000 for the first time since mid-May, and last traded 1.16% higher at $49,875.87.

Currency bid prices at 10:52AM (1452 GMT)

Graphic: FX positions https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/mopannqyjva/FX%20positions.JPG

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Bernadette Baum)

By Herbert Lash


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.54% 0.6137 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.93% 79.097 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.46% 1.73927 Delayed Quote.0.49%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.34% 1.16893 Delayed Quote.4.02%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.16% 1.99196 Delayed Quote.4.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.22% 1.094811 Delayed Quote.6.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.81% 0.671984 Delayed Quote.3.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.12% 86.59 Delayed Quote.5.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.76% 0.72047 Delayed Quote.2.87%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.13% 11996.63 Delayed Quote.3.09%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.81% 1.48781 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) -0.50% 1.70402 Delayed Quote.0.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.1731 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.40% 0.018741 Delayed Quote.5.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.08% 0.011488 Delayed Quote.2.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.31% 0.87308 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.89% 1.388696 Delayed Quote.7.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.32% 0.852333 Delayed Quote.4.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aBHARAT PETROLEUM : India to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years
RE
11:25aDollar dips after last week's climb as data eases tapering fears
RE
11:17aGAO report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline
RE
11:06aIndonesia unveils $30.5 billion bond sale scheme with central bank for 2021, 2022
RE
11:04aOil jumps 5% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses
RE
11:00aU.S. existing home sales rise for second straight month in July
RE
10:57aAB Volvo buys Chinese truck business for about $125.7 million
RE
10:53aLeaderless Lebanon on slippery slope to mayhem
RE
10:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Bitcoin pole jumps over the $50,000 mark
TI
10:44aU.S. energy firms launching employee COVID-19 vaccination mandates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
2Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery
3APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : MARKETMIND: Gathering Clouds?
4China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin price rises past $50,000 as rebound continues

HOT NEWS