Dollar dips as Fed hikes rates, flags slowing economy

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) -
The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on
Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75
basis points in a historic move to fight inflation and projected
a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.
The rate hike was the biggest made by the U.S. central bank
since 1994, and was delivered after recent data showed little
progress in its inflation battle.
U.S. central bank officials also flagged a faster path of
increases in borrowing costs to come, more closely aligning
monetary policy with a rapid shift this week in financial market
views of what it will take to bring price pressures under
control..
"The dollar largely succumbed to the buy the rumor/sell the
fact dynamic in the wake of the Fed decision," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, in
Washington.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was 0.50%
lower at 104.76, after rising as high as 105.79, its strongest
since December 2002, in the immediate aftermath of the Fed
decision.
Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at business payments
company Corpay, pointed to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks
during the news conference following the rate decision, where he
said he does not expect hikes of 75 basis points to be common,
as part of the reason the dollar sold off.
"Ultimately, Powell failed to out-hawk market expectations,"
Schamotta said.
"Traders are piling into currencies issued by central banks
that are likely to follow today’s Fed’s hike with aggressive
moves of their own," he said.
The greenback had weakened against the euro earlier in the
session on news of a surprise meeting by the European Central
Bank, which some traders hoped would address fragmentation risk
in the region.
The so-called fragmentation risk refers to the worry that
the ECB's monetary policy actions may affect the 19 nations that
make up the euro zone in differing ways, with some countries
logging a significant increase in bond yields disconnected from
economic fundamentals.
The ECB will skew reinvestment of maturing debt to help more
indebted members and will devise a new instrument to stop
fragmentation, it said on Wednesday.
"The ECB meeting provided very little additional information
relative to last week's policy statement," said Simon Harvey,
head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.
With the renewed selling pressure on the dollar, the euro
was up 0.36% to $1.0452.
Higher U.S. rates versus rock bottom Japanese yields have
been weighing on the yen, which hit a new 24-year low
of 135.60 per dollar early in the session before erasing losses
to trade up about 1.3% against the greenback.
Sterling recovered from its lowest level against the dollar
since March 2020 on Wednesday, rising 1.71% to $1.2202 but the
reprieve could prove temporary with slowing UK economic growth
and a potential trade conflict with the European Union weighing
on the currency.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped to a new
18-month low of $20,076.05, before paring losses to trade down
about flat at $22,149.15, dragging smaller tokens down with it
and deepening a market meltdown sparked by crypto lender Celsius
this week freezing customer withdrawals.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)