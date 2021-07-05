Dollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
* Headline U.S. jobs beat f'cast but details
softer-than-expected
* Dollar pulls back in response to easing rate hike fears
* Fed minutes; RBA on the horizon this week
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a
basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump
when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor
fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus.
While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts,
unemployment ticked higher and workforce participation didn't
budge - suggesting positive progress, but space for the Federal
Reserve to wait before tapering asset buying or hiking rates.
Bonds rallied, stocks rose and the dollar slipped in the
wake of the data - dropping most against the risk-sensitive
Australian and New Zealand dollars and the rates-sensitive yen.
While attempting a bounce in Asian and early European
trading, by midday in London the greenback had fallen back to
its lowest levels since Wednesday .
It gained about 0.2% against the kiwi, which sat at
$0.7022, traded 0.2% lower at 110.82 yen and fell 0.1% to
$1.1876 per euro.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Independence Day
holiday.
"Friday's NFP jobs report gave something for everyone in
terms of an above-consensus NFP gain, but also an
above-consensus unemployment rate," strategists at ING said in a
note to clients.
"U.S. interest rate markets slightly softened their stance
on early Fed tightening and the dollar ended slightly softer.
Today's U.S. public holiday suggests trading will be quiet
today, although the Fed story will very much re-emerge on
Wednesday evening when investors pore through the minutes of the
pivotal June 16th FOMC (Federal Open Markets Committee)
meeting."
The dollar index was 0.2% lower at 92.154, falling
below Friday's levels. But with a 2% rise in the three weeks
since the Fed surprised investors with projected hikes in 2023,
analysts think the dollar has room to rise a bit further.
"Since the hawkish tilt of the Fed in June, the dollar has
been increasingly sensitive to the strength of the domestic data
whilst some DM and EM peers still battle COVID outbreaks,"
analysts at Maybank in Singapore said in a research note.
"As such, this dollar strength can linger a while longer and
a sanguine risk climate may not be entirely detrimental for the
greenback at this time."
Elsewhere, sterling was 0.2% higher at $1.3860 and
emerging market currencies in Asia made small gains to catch up
with the dollar's Friday drop.
MINUTES
Traders' focus this week is on minutes from the Fed's June
meeting - due Wednesday - and on a meeting of Australia's
central bank, both having the potential to rouse currencies from
months of range trading amid uncertainty around policy outlook.
"More information on when the FOMC could taper its asset
purchases can boost U.S. interest rates and the dollar," said
Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Joe Capurso, referring to
the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
"So can further evidence that the FOMC's outlook for
inflation is shifting. In particular, analysts will look for
signs that the FOMC is less confident the spike in inflation
will be transitory," he said. "Or that the FOMC's tolerance for
an inflation overshoot is waning."
Also on the horizon this week is a Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) meeting on Tuesday, which has markets on tenterhooks
because the central bank has flagged a decision on the fate of
its bond purchase programme and yield target.
No change to the cash rate is likely, but economists expect
the three-year yield target to stay on April 2024 bond - without
being extended to the November 2024 bond line, and for the RBA
to adopt a flexible approach to bond purchases.
"RBA policy has successfully contained AUD strength despite
strong terms-of-trade; but with undervaluation approaching
historical extremes, dovish surprises may have less impact on
FX," BoFA Global Research analysts said in a note.
Cryptocurrencies were offered on Monday, with bitcoin
below its 20-day moving average at $34,256 and ether
down 3% at $2,280.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Toby Chopra)