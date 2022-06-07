Dollar dips as stocks advance; hits 2-decade high vs yen

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated
from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as U.S. equities shook
off an early risk-off mood and turned positive, but the
greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against
the Japanese yen.
Stocks on Wall Street advanced in the early portion of
trading, reversing course after each of the major indexes on
Wall Street opened with sharp losses and the Nasdaq lost more
than 1%, dampening the appetite for the safe haven dollar.
The dollar index fell 0.117% at 102.340, with the
euro up 0.07% to $1.0702.
The yen weakened to touch 132.99 per dollar, its lowest
since April 3, 2002. The greenback has been strengthening
against the yen as the policy paths of their countries'
respective central banks diverge.
"The reason why the dollar is doing so well is the Fed
kicking and screaming and saying they are going to raise rates
50 basis points and 50 basis points and 50 basis points and all
that," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt
Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.
"Then particularly with the yen, Japan is saying no,
inflation not going to be a problem, we are not getting it, so
we are not raising rates, so we are not backing off our
quantitative easing."
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday repeated
his view that a weak yen benefited the economy if its moves were
not too sharp, a comment that followed the currency's fall to a
fresh two-decade low.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.44% versus the greenback at
132.45 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2575, up 0.36% on the day.
After touching a near 20-year high of 105.01 on May 13, the
dollar index has eased back to around the 102 level, although
Friday's strong payrolls report helped the dollar notch its
first weekly gain in three.
The pound gained against the dollar, rebounding after
falling to a three-week low against the greenback on the heels
of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson escaping a confidence
vote that left him politically wounded.
The Australian dollar rose 0.35% versus the greenback to
$0.722 after the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its cash rate
by 50 basis points to 0.85%, the most in 22 years, and flagged
more tightening to come as it battles to restrain surging
inflation.
Investors will hear from the European Central Bank on
Thursday at its next policy announcement, with the U.S. Federal
Reserve set to announce policy next week.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last fell 5.06% to
$29,850.00.
