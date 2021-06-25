Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in
Asia on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending
underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead
of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum.
The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose very slightly,
while the euro gained 0.1% to $1.1940 and the yen
rose by about the same margin to 110.80 per dollar.
Such small moves left most of the dollar's recent gains
intact, after it was vaulted higher in the wake of a surprise
shift in policy outlook from the Federal Reserve - which last
week flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate rises.
Inflation data due later on Friday will offer the latest
indication of how much pressure the Fed is under to move, as
will labour market figures due in a week's time - leaving
traders unwilling to sell the dollar too hard just in case it
bounces again soon.
"The dollar can jump if inflation surprises to the upside,"
said Joe Capurso, head of international economics at the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Upside inflation
surprises have been the trend in the U.S. recently," he added.
Others said it would take a big number to move markets.
Economists polled by Reuters expect core personal
consumption expenditures index to post its fastest rise in
nearly three decades, with year-on-year gains of 3.4%. The data
is due at 1230 GMT.
In Asia, a combination of soothing overnight comments from
New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams and hopes
for a huge U.S. infrastructure spending plan supported the mood
in financial markets, helping riskier currencies.
The New Zealand dollar has crept back above its
200-day moving average to $0.7070, although it remains well shy
of February highs above 74 cents. The Australian dollar
rose 0.1% to $0.7591.
Moves were larger in smaller markets and the South Korean
won hit its strongest in over a week, while the Thai baht
extended its bounce from a one-year low.
"From a technical perspective, a lot of (Asian) currencies
started to get into oversold territory," said Khoon Goh, head of
Asia research at ANZ, which together with the quarter-end timing
has prompted exporters to sell dollars for local currencies.
"The next phase for FX markets is who's next," Goh added.
"The Fed has changed their tune and turned more hawkish for
good reason: the U.S. economy is doing well. But it's not just
the U.S. economy that's doing well...that's why I think the
dollar's not necessarily going to keep going up."
On that front, the absence of any rate hike hints from the
Bank of England knocked sterling on Thursday, while a surprise
lift to rates in Mexico sent the peso zooming.
Bank of England policymakers even warned against "premature
tightening" and the pound was the worst performing G10 currency
on Thursday. It stayed at $1.3920 in the Asia session.
Bitcoin was firm at $34,650 and headed for a
small weekly loss, as it has recovered most of a plunge below
$30,000.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)