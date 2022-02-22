Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar dips in choppy trade caused by Ukraine uncertainty

02/22/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was slightly lower against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday in choppy trade, getting whipsawed by developments in Ukraine a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in the country and ordered troops to the area.

The Kremlin said it remained open to diplomacy with the United States and other countries as it faced actions from a slew of countries. Britain published a list of sanctions and Germany froze the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, which would have significantly increased the flow of Russian gas.

The euro rose versus the dollar, after earlier touching its lowest level since Feb. 14, buoyed in part by the hope for talks and economic data that showed business morale in Germany improved in February across all sectors to its highest since August.

The dollar index fell 0.134%, with the euro up 0.21% to $1.1334.

"Putin is running the show here, but the markets are not responding as if they are really fearful that what happened is an irredeemable escalation that is going to end up with the kind of sanctions that wreck economies, or at least will wreck the global recovery," said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com in New York.

"The game is still in the air, and the markets know it; they don’t see it as a great change in the situation."

Russia's rouble strengthened 1.51% versus the greenback at 79.25 per dollar. Sterling was last trading at $1.3594, down 0.03% on the day.

The dollar also gained some ground after data from IHS Markit showed U.S. business activity in February regained speed as the drag from a surge in COVID-19 cases during the winter ebbed.

Other data, however, showed U.S. consumer confidence fell for a second straight month in February.

After initially strengthening against the dollar, safe havens such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen gave back gains against the greenback. The dollar rose 0.58% against the Swiss franc while the yen weakened 0.29%.

As oil prices rose, currencies tied to crude strengthened, with the Canadian dollar up 0.17% versus the greenback at 1.27 per dollar.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last rose 2.06% to $37,828.66. Ethereum was lust up 1.84% at $2,630.21.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.42% 0.92013 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.31% 0.63706 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.91% 83.1 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 1.10% 0.66527 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.18% 33129.12 Real-time Quote.-19.73%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.48% 37581.46 Real-time Quote.-20.13%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.20% 1.73065 Delayed Quote.1.41%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.30% 1.19848 Delayed Quote.0.94%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.30% 156.291 Delayed Quote.0.32%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.48% 1.25128 Delayed Quote.1.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.35937 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.12% 0.692348 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.50% 90.3 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.68% 0.72291 Delayed Quote.0.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.21% 0.78528 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.75% 0.145659 Delayed Quote.1.41%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 1.15% 13.984 Delayed Quote.0.39%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 12165.57 Delayed Quote.0.11%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.95% 0.069065 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 0.15% 2289.75 Real-time Quote.-29.48%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 0.50% 2594 Real-time Quote.-29.96%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.60% 130.404 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.79% 1.044 Delayed Quote.0.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.13418 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.47% 11.795 Delayed Quote.0.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.40% 0.011817 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.04% 1.541616 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.42% 0.012341 Delayed Quote.0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.013397 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.30% 0.7997 Delayed Quote.1.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 96.94 Delayed Quote.24.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 1.09% 77.581 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 1.27% 0.62115 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.79% 0.67477 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 1.85% 0.011625 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.62% 0.6843 Delayed Quote.1.12%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 1.86% 0.098917 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.20% 1.27311 Delayed Quote.0.97%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.31% 0.881694 Delayed Quote.0.47%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.30% 114.974 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.35% 79.337 Delayed Quote.4.16%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.49% 0.92049 Delayed Quote.0.95%
WTI -0.35% 92.371 Delayed Quote.23.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aGermany freezes pipeline project as West reacts to Russian moves in Ukraine
RE
11:32aBiden to deliver remarks on Russia and Ukraine later on Tuesday, White House says
RE
11:28aU.S. to start 'waves of sanctions' against Russia within hours - White House
RE
11:25aDollar dips in choppy trade caused by Ukraine uncertainty
RE
11:25aPeloton online services hit by outage
RE
11:22aDollar dips in choppy trade caused by Ukraine uncertainty
RE
11:19aUkraine tensions, Home Depot drag Wall Street lower
RE
11:14aU.S. EPA aims to get biofuel blending law on track
RE
11:14aSouth African rand and stocks gain on hopes Ukraine war can be averted
RE
11:09aPortuguese cement and glass companies join green hydrogen consortium
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine war fears shake stocks and send oil soaring
2Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
3Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
4Volkswagen and top investor steer towards Porsche IPO
5Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030

HOT NEWS