Dollar dips in quiet holiday trading

* Yen touches one-month low vs dollar
* Analysts say thin markets may be exaggerating moves
* Aussie, Kiwi, euro and sterling all rise vs greenback
* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower in thin
holiday trading on Wednesday, while the safe-haven yen touched a
one-month low as investors looked beyond a surge in Omicron
cases and favored riskier currencies.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
global peers, was down 0.206% at 95.932, having turned negative
around the start of the North American session.
With many traders having taken time off ahead of the
year-end, analysts cautioned against reading too much into the
moves.
"In times like these we trade very technically as short term
jobbers try to eek out some final year-end gains," Brad Bechtel,
global head of FX at Jefferies, said in a note to clients.
FX flows have been on the "lighter side of usual for a month
end, corroborating the view that most of that flow happened last
week or even sooner," he added.
Investor sentiment has been buoyed in recent days by signs
the Omicron variant, while causing a jump in cases to record
highs in many countries, is not leading to new, widespread
lockdowns.
U.S. health authorities on Monday shortened the recommended
isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19
to five days from a previous guidance of 10.
Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian, New
Zealand and Canadian dollars, were higher, while stocks were
mixed.
"The Omicron variant continues to rage and fails to register
on this market, even as global cases topped a million for the
second day running," said Saxo Bank analysts.
The Aussie was up 0.35% at $0.72515, the Kiwi
was up 0.28% at $0.6823, and the loonie rose 0.16% to
C$1.2794.
The euro gained 0.29% to $1.13415, while sterling
rose 0.45% to $1.34875.
The Japanese yen touched 115.04 to the dollar, its
lowest since late November. While the yen has been battered by
the strength of investors' risk appetite, analysts said
end-of-quarter investor flows were also impacting the currency.
Elsewhere, Turkey's lira dropped more than 6% to
around 12.58 per dollar, eating further into huge gains made the
previous week, as worries persisted over soaring inflation and
unorthodox monetary policy.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was last down 0.67%
at $47,223, while ether, the world's second-largest
cryptocurrency, was down 1.57% at $3,733.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by
Tommy Wilkes and Stefano Rebaudo in London; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Bernadette Baum and Sandra Maler)