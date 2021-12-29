Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar dips in quiet holiday trading

12/29/2021 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A money changer counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara

* Yen touches one-month low vs dollar

* Analysts say thin markets may be exaggerating moves

* Aussie, Kiwi, euro and sterling all rise vs greenback

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower in thin holiday trading on Wednesday, while the safe-haven yen touched a one-month low as investors looked beyond a surge in Omicron cases and favored riskier currencies.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six global peers, was down 0.206% at 95.932, having turned negative around the start of the North American session.

With many traders having taken time off ahead of the year-end, analysts cautioned against reading too much into the moves.

"In times like these we trade very technically as short term jobbers try to eek out some final year-end gains," Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, said in a note to clients.

FX flows have been on the "lighter side of usual for a month end, corroborating the view that most of that flow happened last week or even sooner," he added.

Investor sentiment has been buoyed in recent days by signs the Omicron variant, while causing a jump in cases to record highs in many countries, is not leading to new, widespread lockdowns.

U.S. health authorities on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from a previous guidance of 10.

Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, were higher, while stocks were mixed.

"The Omicron variant continues to rage and fails to register on this market, even as global cases topped a million for the second day running," said Saxo Bank analysts.

The Aussie was up 0.35% at $0.72515, the Kiwi was up 0.28% at $0.6823, and the loonie rose 0.16% to C$1.2794.

The euro gained 0.29% to $1.13415, while sterling rose 0.45% to $1.34875.

The Japanese yen touched 115.04 to the dollar, its lowest since late November. While the yen has been battered by the strength of investors' risk appetite, analysts said end-of-quarter investor flows were also impacting the currency.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira dropped more than 6% to around 12.58 per dollar, eating further into huge gains made the previous week, as worries persisted over soaring inflation and unorthodox monetary policy.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was last down 0.67% at $47,223, while ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, was down 1.57% at $3,733.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Stefano Rebaudo in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernadette Baum and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.03% 0.63929 Delayed Quote.1.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.42% 83.371 Delayed Quote.4.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.29% 0.7252 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.77% 41886 Real-time Quote.78.32%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.43% 47522 Real-time Quote.65.64%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.13% 1.18869 Delayed Quote.6.03%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.54% 155.018 Delayed Quote.9.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.34856 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.11% 0.689037 Delayed Quote.7.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.31% 89.838 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.78138 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.15% 12176.42 Delayed Quote.4.45%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.42% 130.414 Delayed Quote.3.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 1.1342 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.08% 0.011824 Delayed Quote.5.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.32% 1.542305 Delayed Quote.8.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013412 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.44% 0.7953 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.49% 78.462 Delayed Quote.5.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.33% 0.6825 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.26% 0.881679 Delayed Quote.7.81%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.15% 114.942 Delayed Quote.11.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42pSamsung Group in talks to buy U.S. drugmaker Biogen - Korea Economic Daily
RE
03:38pDollar dips in quiet holiday trading
RE
03:37pBiden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions
RE
03:16pGlobal equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
RE
03:12pDow eyes record highs amid waning Omicron worries
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says delivered 614,262,265 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of dec 29 vs 609,591,375 doses as of dec 28
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says 243,182,423 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of dec 29 vs 242,813,374 individuals as of dec 28
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says administered 506,313,935 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of dec 29 vs 505,013,980 doses as of dec 28
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says as of december 29, 67,985,137 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says 205,638,307 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of dec 29 vs 205,420,745 individuals as of dec 28
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
3Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year
4Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline
5Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swe..

HOT NEWS