Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar dips to one-week lows as stocks hit records

04/05/2021 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped to one-week lows against a basket of currencies on Monday as stocks hit record highs, and as investors waited on the next catalyst to drive direction.

The dollar has rebounded this year along with rising U.S. Treasury yields as investors bet on faster U.S. economic growth and higher inflation as the economy reopens after COVID-19-related business shutdowns.

The greenback has generally risen at the same time as stocks gain. Investors are now watching to see if that relationship continues as it may indicate a shift in how the currency responds to improving risk appetite.

"The trickiest thing for markets right now is to figure out what the dollar's sensitivity is to good U.S. economic news," said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"This is a huge question because if we're entering a phase where the dollar is no longer a safe haven and more of a 'risk on' currency, that's big regime change," Nelson said.

The dollar fell on Monday as stocks gained. It was last down 0.20% against a basket of currencies at 92.77. It has fallen from 93.44 on Wednesday, which was the highest since Nov. 5.

The greenback had rallied on Friday after data showed that the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money, marking the start of what could be the strongest economic performance this year in nearly four decades.

Trading volumes were light on Friday, however, with many traders out for the Good Friday holiday. Financial markets in Britain were also closed on Monday.

The euro gained 0.29% to $1.1786. Sterling rose 0.42% to 1.3886. The Australian dollar, which typically rises when risk appetite is strong, gained 0.64% to $0.7639.

Investors are also focused on U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure plan, which would involve raising corporate taxes to pay for the new spending.

Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers if he cannot reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday.

By Karen Brettell


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.05% 1.04431 Delayed Quote.2.30%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.02% 11852.03 Delayed Quote.1.83%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.07% 1.54274 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
NOV INC. -2.40% 13.85 Delayed Quote.3.35%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.27% 0.847443 Delayed Quote.3.84%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.59% 39.82 Delayed Quote.31.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:10aDollar dips to one-week lows as stocks hit records
RE
10:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow at all-time highs after strong jobs data
RE
10:06aU.S. Supreme Court brings end to Trump Twitter fight
RE
10:01aU.s. supreme court rules in favor of google in major copyright dispute with oracle corp over software in android devices
RE
10:00aWORLD BANK  : Addressing Marine Plastics in Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
10:00aU.S. service sector activity index jumps to record high in March - ISM survey
RE
09:55aU.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to call for global minimum tax rate -Axios
RE
09:54aS&P 500, Dow at all-time highs after strong jobs data
RE
09:51aU.S. Supreme Court declines to hear claims of workplace religious bias
RE
09:49aU.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to call for global minimum tax rate -Axios
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble
2South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
3AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's market value set to gain $50 billion on record EV deliveries
5Stock Futures Rise After Strong Jobs Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ