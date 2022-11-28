Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar drops, yuan slumps on COVID unrest in China

11/28/2022 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) -

The dollar fell sharply against Japan's yen on Monday as investors focused on rare protests in China, which pushed the yuan to a two-week low.

Protests have flared across China and spread to several cities in the wake of an apartment fire that killed 10 people in the city of Urumqi in the far west. Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night.

China's onshore yuan finished the domestic session around 0.5% lower at 7.199 per dollar, the lowest close since Nov. 10. The offshore yuan fell to a more than two-week low in Asian trading and was last down 0.28% at 7.214.

The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for the yuan, slid 0.67% to $0.671.

"We're really looking at the government response to what's happening ... the government response is so unpredictable, and of course that just means derisking," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the dollar was last down 0.69% to 138.18 yen. Earlier in the session it hit 137.57, its lowest level since Aug. 26.

The dollar also dropped against the euro, which was last up 0.69% to $1.048, around its highest level since late June.

On a day when investors are concerned about China, the drop in the safe-haven dollar was confusing, Chris Turner, head of market research at ING, said.

"With that uncertainty coming out of China you might understand that the yen is rising as a defensive trade," he added. "The thing that doesn't make sense is the decent rally in euro/dollar today."

The U.S. dollar has been softening over the past few weeks on hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon slow its pace of rate hikes - a view that was supported by minutes of the Fed's November meeting released last week.

The U.S. dollar index opened higher on Monday after closing on Friday at 106.05, but was last down 0.76% to 105.53.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labour market at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday, which could provide more clues on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said a fall in U.S. bond yields was making the dollar less attractive versus the yen.

"Net-long dollar/yen remains one of the larger positions amongst FX leveraged funds, and these declines in appetite and longer-term yields may have spooked some investors," he said.

Global stocks fell, with analysts worried about the situation in China. China's stringent COVID restrictions have taken a heavy toll on its economy, and authorities have implemented various measures to revive growth.

"Companies (in China) are currently facing weaker retail sales from a higher number of COVID cases and falling home prices from unfinished home projects," Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said.

On Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the nation's central bank, said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks by 25 basis points (bps), effective from Dec. 5.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson and Rae Wee; Editing by Susan Fenton and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.90088 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.47% 4.839817 Delayed Quote.4.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.00% 0.64065 Delayed Quote.1.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.92% 92.684 Delayed Quote.12.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.24% 1.07707 Delayed Quote.1.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.52% 0.63255 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.08% 0.6705 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -1.82% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.36% 1.8017 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.73% 8.721677 Delayed Quote.0.79%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.66% 1.15459 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.55% 166.992 Delayed Quote.8.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.27% 1.20837 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.12% 1.109976 Delayed Quote.1.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.31% 5.3712 Delayed Quote.6.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -1.13% 0.711207 Delayed Quote.3.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.02% 102.861 Delayed Quote.14.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.21% 0.74418 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 12993.8 Real-time Quote.6.93%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 1.04% 1.56055 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 1.55% 7.5449 Delayed Quote.3.12%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.09% 144.642 Delayed Quote.10.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.94% 1.0465 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.18% 0.018248 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.71% 0.088324 Delayed Quote.2.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.66% 0.011693 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.90% 1.687992 Delayed Quote.10.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012249 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.40% 0.6815 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.36% 5607.31 Real-time Quote.-10.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.67% 86.041 Delayed Quote.10.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.16% 0.62252 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.25% 7.21628 Delayed Quote.13.81%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.08% 1.491424 Delayed Quote.7.59%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.65% 7.2108 Delayed Quote.12.78%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.93% 0.955566 Delayed Quote.9.38%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.82% 138.196 Delayed Quote.20.89%
Latest news "Economy"
07:23aRolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
RE
07:19aCaroline Cayeux quits French government, to be replaced by Dominique Faure
RE
07:17aMajor mines consulted on Ghana order to sell 20% of gold to central bank - governor
RE
07:17aGhana central bank governor: details of gold purchasing scheme…
RE
07:15aGhana central bank governor: major mines were consulted on gold…
RE
07:13aEU to propose boosting recycled content and reuse of packaging
RE
07:08aGerman yields rise as markets weigh impact of China protests
RE
07:06aSpain's Bankinter will challenge bank tax proposal in court, CEO says
RE
07:05aJapan PM wants defence spending to double to 2% of GDP to counter China
RE
07:05aHut 8 Mining Seeks Mediation with Third-Party Energy Supplier in Ontario
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
3China calls for ambitious, pragmatic biodiversity deal
4Take Five: Everything to play for
5Italy applies 50% windfall tax on energy companies' extra income

HOT NEWS