Dollar drops, yuan slumps on COVID unrest in China

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) -
The dollar fell sharply against Japan's yen on Monday as
investors focused on rare protests in China, which pushed the
yuan to a two-week low.
Protests have flared across China and spread to several
cities in the wake of an apartment fire that killed 10 people in
the city of Urumqi in the far west. Hundreds of demonstrators
and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night.
China's onshore yuan finished the domestic
session around 0.5% lower at 7.199 per dollar, the lowest close
since Nov. 10. The offshore yuan fell to a more than
two-week low in Asian trading and was last down 0.28% at 7.214.
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for
the yuan, slid 0.67% to $0.671.
"We're really looking at the government response to what's
happening ... the government response is so unpredictable, and
of course that just means derisking," Chris Weston, head of
research at Pepperstone, said.
Elsewhere in currency markets, the dollar was last down
0.69% to 138.18 yen. Earlier in the session it hit
137.57, its lowest level since Aug. 26.
The dollar also dropped against the euro, which was last
up 0.69% to $1.048, around its highest level since late June.
On a day when investors are concerned about China, the
drop in the safe-haven dollar was confusing, Chris Turner, head
of market research at ING, said.
"With that uncertainty coming out of China you might
understand that the yen is rising as a defensive trade," he
added. "The thing that doesn't make sense is the decent rally in
euro/dollar today."
The U.S. dollar has been softening over the past few weeks
on hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon slow its pace of
rate hikes - a view that was supported by minutes of the Fed's
November meeting released last week.
The U.S. dollar index opened higher on Monday after
closing on Friday at 106.05, but was last down 0.76% to 105.53.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on the outlook for
the U.S. economy and the labour market at a Brookings
Institution event on Wednesday, which could provide more clues
on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital
Markets, said a fall in U.S. bond yields was making the dollar
less attractive versus the yen.
"Net-long dollar/yen remains one of the larger positions
amongst FX leveraged funds, and these declines in appetite and
longer-term yields may have spooked some investors," he said.
Global stocks fell, with analysts worried about the
situation in China. China's stringent COVID restrictions have
taken a heavy toll on its economy, and authorities have
implemented various measures to revive growth.
"Companies (in China) are currently facing weaker retail
sales from a higher number of COVID cases and falling home
prices from unfinished home projects," Iris Pang, chief
economist for Greater China at ING, said.
On Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the nation's
central bank, said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) for banks by 25 basis points (bps), effective from Dec. 5.
(Reporting by Harry Robertson and Rae Wee; Editing by Susan
Fenton and Andrew Heavens)