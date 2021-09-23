Dollar eases as traders see wiggle room in Fed's hike path

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly
from a one-month high on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve set
the stage for rate hikes next year but left enough breathing
room to slow things down if necessary, while sterling traded
firmly ahead of a Bank of England meeting.
In an Asia session thinned by a holiday in Japan, the euro
bounced a bit to $1.1705, scraping off a one-month
low. Sterling was up 0.1% to $1.3643 as investors
weighed the risk of a hawkish surprise from the central bank.
Other moves were pretty modest, with the greenback staying
near multi-week highs against the Australian and New Zealand
dollars and holding onto gains made against the yen in the wake
of the Fed meeting. It bought 109.80 yen.
The Fed left policy settings unchanged on Wednesday and, as
expected, did not announce the beginning of asset purchase
tapering. But chair Jerome Powell flagged that it was not far
off, perhaps as near as November, and said board members thought
tapering could conclude around mid-2022 - opening the way for
rate hikes after that.
As well as helping the dollar, the U.S. yield curve
flattened and Fed funds futures markets moved
to price a 50% chance of a hike in October and to fully price a
25 basis point rate hike in December after his comments.
"Powell didn't give any specifics about the start of the
taper, he said there was broad agreement in the end of taper,
one which 'concludes around the middle of next year,'" said John
Briggs, strategist at NatWest Markets.
"This is in our view more important than when the taper
starts, as it starts the clock on when the next hike may occur."
As the dollar retreated slightly in Asia, its index
slipped from a one-month high of 92.526 to 92.369 as traders
took profit and figured there were a few caveats in Powell's
remarks.
Powell said tapering would not carry a "direct signal" on
the rates outlook, even though median projections from Fed
members showed liftoff in 2022.
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee meets later
on Thursday, with traders expecting it to keep rates steady but
wary of more members joining Michael Saunders, an external
member of the panel, by pressing for tapering due to
inflationary pressures.
China Evergrande's struggles to avoid defaulting also kept
investors on edge. China's second largest property developer
settled with bondholders over a domestic coupon payment, but
still has to settle $83.5 million in interest on an offshore
bond due on Thursday.
The risk-sensitive Aussie was flat at $0.7243 by
afternoon, and the kiwi was steady at $0.7006.
Norges Bank also meets on Thursday and is widely expected to
deliver the first hike among G10 central banks. The Norwegian
Crown was a touch firmer at 8.6486 per dollar.
