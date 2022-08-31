Dollar eases, but remains near 2-decade highs

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The dollar eased against a
basket of currencies on Wednesday, but remained near the
2-decade high hit on Monday, as traders braced for more interest
rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.1% at
108.66, after earlier coming within a whisker of Monday's
two-decade peak of 109.48.
The index is on track for a rise of around 2.6% in August,
its third-straight monthly gain.
A steady line of Fed officials have reiterated support for
further rate hikes to quell decades-high inflation, the latest
being Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who said on
Wednesday that rates will have to rise to "somewhat above 4%" by
early next year and then be held there for some time.
The comments followed a hawkish speech from Fed Chair Jerome
Powell at the Jackson Hole central banking symposium in Wyoming
last week that slammed the door shut on the idea that the Fed
might pivot and begin lowering rates by mid-2023.
"We're still trading on Jackson Hole," said Joseph
Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com. "The idea that
they're going to do a 180 and reverse again if we end up with
negative growth in the third quarter just doesn’t seem
possible."
Traders are now pricing in about a 68.5% chance of a 75
basis point Fed rate hike next month, according to data from
Refinitiv.
"All of these bets that came in late July about the Fed
potentially pivoting have to unwind, and so that's meant we've
got to buy dollars again because the Fed is not done," said Erik
Bregar, director of FX & precious metals risk management at
Silver Gold Bull.
"The only real change we've had now is that we have an ECB
(European Central Bank) that looks like it's desperate to catch
up and so the rate spreads are helping euro-dollar kind of hang
in there," he said.
The euro rose back above parity with the dollar on
Wednesday, but the outlook for the common currency remained
mired in uncertainty amid a burgeoning energy crisis and
recession fears.
On Wednesday, Russia halted gas supplies from the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline, intensifying an economic battle between
Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of a recession and
energy rationing in some of the world's richest countries.
"The narrative that has helped the euro at the start of the
week, which is an improvement in the gas story, is fading now,
which we think will put a cap on euro-dollar," said ING currency
strategist Francesco Pesole.
The euro was last up 0.31% at $1.0047.
Inflation in the euro zone rose to another record in August,
beating expectations and solidifying the case for further big
European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes.
A growing number of ECB officials have been calling for
oversized rate hikes to combat surging inflation, which could
exceed 10% in the coming months.
Elsewhere, Norway's krone fell about 1.5% against the
dollar after the country's central bank said it would buy more
foreign currency for its sovereign wealth fund.
Sterling was down 0.3% at $1.16185 and on pace for its worst
month since October 2016 against the dollar with a drop of 4.6%
as investors worry the British economy is slowing sharply just
as inflation gathers pace.
Bitcoin was up 0.73% to 19,963, but gains were
capped as investors remained wary of risky assets.
(Reporting by John McCrank and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York;
additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten Donovan)