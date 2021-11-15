Dollar eases from 16-mth high as traders seek clues on Fed rate plans

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Monday from
an almost 16-month high versus major peers, as traders awaited
fresh clues on Federal Reserve interest rate hike plans on the
back of red-hot inflation.
The dollar had been buoyant since Wednesday, when data
showed U.S. consumer prices rose last month at the fastest
annual pace since 1990, casting doubts on the Fed's view that
price pressure will be transitory.
Money markets are pricing a first rate increase by July next
year.
By 0845 GMT, the dollar index - which measures the
currency against six peers - flattened at 95.146, after touching
its highest level since July 2020 on Friday.
Investors will be watching any comments coming out of a
virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi
Jinping later on Monday.
In terms of economic data, the main event on the U.S.
calendar will be Tuesday's retail sales data, particularly after
a survey on Friday showed consumer confidence unexpectedly
plunged to a decade low in early November as high inflation hit
sentiment.
"It will be important to watch what still cashed-up U.S.
consumers do rather than what they say," Ray Attrill, head of FX
strategy at National Australia Bank, told clients.
Gains in the heavily euro-weighted dollar index have also
been helped by a droop in the single currency, with the European
Central Bank appearing unlikely to change its dovish policy in
the near term.
ECB president Christine Lagarde will speak before the
Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European
Parliament later on Monday.
"We do not expect to hear any change in her cautious view on
inflation and her policy-related comments should still be aimed
at pushing back against any speculation of a 2022 rate hike,"
ING strategists told clients.
The euro was flat at $1.1438, not far from Friday's 16-month
low.
After touching its lowest level this year on Friday versus
the dollar, sterling also flattened at $1.3412, ahead of a
data-heavy week in the UK with key employment, inflation and
retail sales numbers expected to give clues whether the Bank of
England will raise rates in December, as markets expect.
