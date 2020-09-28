Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar eases from two-month high as equities rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

The dollar retreated from a two-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday as equities rallied after four straight weeks of declines ahead of a busy week of economic data and political developments in the United States.

A rebound in U.S. stocks at the end of last week helped slow the climb of the dollar, considered a safe haven, but signs of a slowdown in the nascent recovery from the pandemic and political uncertainties have kept investors on the defensive.

Major indexes on Wall Street were up more than 1% as stocks rebounded following four straight weeks of declines, the longest such streak for the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials (.DJI> in over a year.

"The dollar as of several months ago has been trading in tandem with the equity markets, when equities goes up, the dollar goes down," said Axel Merk, president of Merk Investments and portfolio manager of the Merk Hard Currency Fund in Palo Alto, California.

"The dollar has been acting like a funding currency, basically when the world is reflating, when risk assets go up, when equities go up, then the dollar is weakening."

The dollar index slipped as low as 94.155 <=USD> on the day and last fell 0.317%, on pace for its biggest daily percentage drop in about three weeks. The greenback reached a two-month high of 94.745 last week and posted its biggest weekly rise since early April. Against the yen, the dollar was more subdued at 105.45 yen.

Dollar hovers near 2-month high:

Sterling was last trading at $1.2849, up 0.89% on hopes Britain could secure a Brexit trade deal with the EU.

The euro gained 0.31% to $1.1666 after dropping to $1.16125 on Friday, its lowest in two months.

Even with Monday's softening, Friday's data on U.S. currency futures positions suggested the dollar had room to rise further, with speculators holding a big net short position in the currency which they could move to cover if the dollar moves higher.

Dollar shorts near 9-year high:

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's broad measure of dollar positioning showed speculators' net short position rose to $33.989 billion last week <NETUSDALL=>, up from $31.524 billion the week before and near its highest in almost a decade.

The flip side of that was a large net long position in the euro, which inched up last week to $27.922 billion <EURNETUSD=>.

Investor attention may now turn to the first U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, worries abound that the economic recovery is stalling as many stimulus programs have expired, curbing consumer spending. On Sunday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thought a deal could be reached with the White House on a fresh coronavirus relief package as talks continued.

This week will bring more data on the health of the world's biggest economy, including consumer confidence on Tuesday, a manufacturing survey and consumer data on Thursday, and jobs figures on Friday.

By Chuck Mikolajczak

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.29% 74.559 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.43% 135.361 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.06% 78.85 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.54% 27607.35 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.28% 0.90897 Delayed Quote.8.02%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.16% 123.035 Delayed Quote.0.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.16628 Delayed Quote.3.77%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.19% 0.8766 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
NASDAQ 100 1.55% 11338.815368 Delayed Quote.27.69%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.58% 11097.65046 Delayed Quote.21.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.03% 69.122 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
S&P 500 1.53% 3351.29 Delayed Quote.2.09%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 105.493 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:47pEU Commission chief says still convinced post-Brexit deal possible
RE
08:45pChicago mayor loosens COVID-related capacity restrictions for businesses including bars, restaurants
RE
08:43pHow a temporary U.S. ban could destroy TikTok
RE
08:38pDevon Energy to buy shale-oil rival WPX Energy for $2.56 billion
RE
08:32pTIMELINE : Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case
RE
08:32pHuawei CFO Meng back in Canadian court fighting U.S. extradition
RE
08:32pArgentina Economic Activity Expanded 1.1% in July, Contracted 13.2% Vs. Year Earlier
DJ
08:27pOil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains
RE
08:20pAmazon to hold Prime Day event on October 13-14
RE
08:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group