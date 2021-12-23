Dollar edges down as risk-sensitive currencies advance

* Dollar index down 0.08%
* Risk appetite boosts Aussie, sterling
* Turkish lira extends rebound
NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower against
a basket of currencies on Thursday, as easing fears of fallout
from the Omicron coronavirus variant supported higher-risk
currencies such as the Australian dollar and British pound.
Ahead of the holidays and extended long weekend in the
United States, most major currency pairs clung to narrow ranges.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major peers, was down 0.08% at 96.031. The index
remains close to the 16-month high it hit late last month.
"Worries about the severity of the Omicron variant are
fading, which is buoying demand for riskier currencies and asset
classes whilst weighing on safe havens like the US dollar,
Japanese yen and sovereign bonds," George Vessey, a strategist
with Western Union Business Solutions, said in a note.
Upbeat news on the vaccines and Omicron-related
hospitalizations also helped boost investors' appetite for risk,
lifting stocks and pushing U.S. Treasury yields higher.
Two vaccine makers said their shots protected against
Omicron as UK data suggested the variant may cause
proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant,
though public health experts warned the battle against COVID-19
was far from over.
Separately, data on Thursday showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below
pre-pandemic levels last week, while consumer spending increased
solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish to
2021.
But price pressures continued to build, with a measure of
underlying inflation recording its largest annual increase since
1989 in November.
The Australian dollar rose 0.44% to $0.7247.
Sterling rose 0.46% against the dollar, benefiting from a
move higher in Britain's short-dated government bond yields as
well as the reassuring reports on the Omicron variant.
Elsewhere, the Turkish lira extended its startling rebound
this week, rising another 4% at 11.5 per dollar, having
traded as weak as 18.4 on Monday.
The big gains came after President Tayyip Erdogan said the
government and central bank would guarantee some local currency
deposits against FX depreciation losses.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Leslie Adler)