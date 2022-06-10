Dollar edges down vs euro ahead of CPI data

* US CPI data the big event for FX markets
* Euro rises after ECB meeting triggered Thursday's losses
* Yen climbs but remains near 20-year low
LONDON/HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower
on Friday as traders braced for U.S. inflation data that should
guide the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path, and after
the European Central Bank said it would start its rate-hike
campaign next month.
The euro rose after Thursday's fall but remained below where
it traded before the ECB meeting. The ECB said it would end
quantitative easing on July 1, then raise interest rates by 25
basis points on July 21. It flagged a bigger rate increase in
September.
U.S. core consumer price growth is expected to cool a
fraction, data later in the global day is set to show. Such an
outcome would provide some reassurance to those hoping
decades-high inflation had peaked in March and that the April
pullback was not a one-off.
This could give the Fed some wiggle room to raise rates less
aggressively later in the year as it tries to rein in inflation
without tipping the economy into recession.
In the nearer term, markets expect the Fed next week to
announce the second of its three consecutive 50-basis-point
interest rate hikes, which has boosted the dollar in recent
months. Two-thirds of respondents to a Reuters poll of analysts
expected a further 25 basis point hike in September.
MUFG analyst Lee Hardman said he expected the dollar and the
yen to benefit from another fall in investor sentiment, linked
to worries about global growth and the pace of central bank
interest rate hiking.
But he said the dollar also looked overvalued given the
scale of rate hikes already priced in.
"For the US dollar to become even more overvalued it will
likely require some combination of intensifying global growth
concerns and/or another significant hawkish repricing of Fed
rate hike expectations," he said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six peers, was 0.1% lower at 103.17 but still up this
week as growth concerns encouraged investors to seek safety in
the U.S. currency.
The euro edged up 0.2% to $1.0631 having touched
$1.0611 early in the session, its lowest since May 23. It lost
0.92% on the dollar overnight after a volatile ECB-driven
session.
Elsewhere, the dollar gave back a fraction of its recent
gains against the Japanese yen, falling 0.3% to 133.94
yen, but still in sight of its 20-year high of 134.55 hit
Thursday.
The Bank of Japan, unlike major peers, has repeatedly
committed to keeping interest rates low, sending the yen down to
within striking distance of 135.20 hit on Jan. 31, 2002. A break
past that would be its lowest since October 1998.
The Norwegian crown gained, helped by the Norwegian
statistics office reporting that the country's economy was
growing faster than expected this year and inflation
accelerating. The crown last traded up 0.2% at 10.176 per euro
.
The risk sensitive Australian dollar edged up 0.3%
to $0.7119 but was still down 1.2% this week, hurt by declines
in equity markets, while sterling slipped fractionally
against the dollar to $1.2481.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Alun John; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel)