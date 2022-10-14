Dollar edges higher, pushing yen to new 32-year low

LONDON/SINGAPORE Oct 14 (Reuters) - The dollar edged
higher on Friday after dropping the previous day despite U.S.
inflation accelerating, helping it hit a 32-year peak against
Japan's yen.
Sterling slipped after a sharp rally on Thursday, as reports
said British Prime Minister Liz Truss was preparing to sack her
finance minister and carry out a major U-turn on the
government's tax plans.
The dollar index was last up 0.35% to 112.97, having
fallen 0.6% on Thursday as investors seemingly brushed off data
that showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in
September.
The greenback has been on a tear this year as the Federal
Reserve has ramped up interest rates in an effort to tame
inflation, pulling money back towards the United States. Fears
about the global economy have also boosted the safe haven asset.
Yet, the stronger-than-expected inflation data on Thursday
counter-intuitively triggered a rally in global stock markets
and a fall in the dollar. Analysts suggested short-sellers
reversing their positions seemed to have driven the bounce in
equities, weighing on the dollar.
"Some of the detail perhaps wasn't as worrying as the
particular core (inflation) print suggested, so when the market
started to sell off, people began to cover very quickly," said
James Malcolm, head of foreign exchange strategy at UBS.
But Japan's battered yen remained under pressure
despite the brighter global mood.
The dollar rose to a new 32-year high of 147.785 yen
on Friday, and was last up 0.34% to 147.705.
Last month, Japan intervened to buy yen for the first time
since 1998. Investors remained on watch for further intervention
after finance minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday reiterated
the government's readiness to take action against excessive
currency volatility.
Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Asset Management, said he thought the yen could still hit
150 per dollar in the near future.
"I don't think the Ministry of Finance is targeting any
specific level or line in the sand," he said. "What they are
saying is they are trying to prevent excessive volatility."
The British pound slipped on Friday, after rallying 2.1% on
Thursday on reports the government could cancel many of its
plans for unfunded tax cuts. Sterling was last down
0.77% to $1.1244.
The Times reported that Truss planned to fire Finance
Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, whose "mini" budget last month
triggered chaos in markets and who cut short his trip to the
United States to return to London on Friday. Truss was scheduled
to hold a press conference later on Friday.
UBS's Malcolm said the biggest impact from any U-turn would
likely be felt in government bond markets, and backed the pound
to recover next year after slumping to a record low last month.
"For the FX market it's a little bit of a distraction," he
said. "I would be very constructive on a 12 month basis on the
pound, and only a little bit negative or cautious through the
end of the year."
Focus now shifts to next month's Fed meeting where it is
expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 75-basis-point rate
increase. Traders were also waiting for U.S. retail sales data
due at 1230 GMT.
The Australian dollar was up 0.1% versus the
greenback at $0.6301, coming off a two-and-a-half year low it
touched in the previous session.
