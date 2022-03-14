Log in
Dollar edges lower as traders eye Fed, Russia-Ukraine talks

03/14/2022 | 11:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Japan yen note

* U.S. dollar index down

* Yen hits five-year low vs dollar overnight

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Monday, but held near a 21-month high hit last week, as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while major central bank meetings this week kept a lid on large moves in foreign exchange.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.2% at 98.808, not far from the near two-year high of 99.415 touched a week-ago.

Tentative hopes of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia whetted the appetite for riskier currencies on Monday, though upcoming central bank meetings and another COVID-linked lockdown in China curbed risk-taking.

"We look for the U.S. dollar to remain broadly better supported amid elevated geo-political risks and a hawkish Fed," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotia Bank, said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates at its meeting ending on Wednesday, with investors pricing in a 99% chance of a 25 basis point hike.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week flagged multiple rate hikes this year as the central bank seeks to tamp down surging inflation.

The dollar hit a five-year high against the Japanese yen overnight, at 117.88, on bets that the Bank of Japan, which meets on Friday, would maintain its dovish stance despite rising inflationary pressures. The dollar was last up 0.56% against the yen at 117.94 yen.

The British pound rose 0.12% against the greenback as the Bank of England looks set to lift interest rates to 0.75% on Thursday, its third hike in a row as it seeks to tame a dramatic surge in inflation intensified by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Australian dollar fell 0.6% as commodity prices eased, while the New Zealand dollar was down 0.2%.

The Russian rouble edged up in afternoon trade in Moscow on Monday as Ukraine said it had begun "hard" talks with Russia on a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees.

China's lockdown measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 lifted the dollar to 6.382 versus the offshore yuan, the yuan's weakest in more than a month.

China has reported more local symptomatic COVID-19 cases so far this year than in all of 2021, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant triggers outbreaks from Shanghai to Shenzhen.

Bitcoin was about flat on the day, continuing to struggle to stay above $40,000.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.74% 0.55483 Delayed Quote.4.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.59% 0.92382 Delayed Quote.1.27%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.11% 4.615908 Delayed Quote.0.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.96% 0.66069 Delayed Quote.4.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.29% 85.48 Delayed Quote.2.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.44% 1.06644 Delayed Quote.0.87%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.55% 0.67824 Delayed Quote.2.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.65% 0.7249 Delayed Quote.0.41%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.74% 1.80185 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.15% 1.66461 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.55% 8.313234 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.23% 1.19062 Delayed Quote.0.40%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.46% 154.068 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.30% 1.92161 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.16% 1.22208 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.30637 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.61% 1.082497 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.13% 0.600734 Delayed Quote.2.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.38% 4.993 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.34% 0.715389 Delayed Quote.3.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.27% 92.546 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.7842 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
COMMERZBANK AG 6.44% 6.636 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.04% 12359.71 Delayed Quote.1.58%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.93% 1.51311 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.22% 0.83975 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.73% 6.9808 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.68% 129.38 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.09702 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.47% 0.018025 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.24% 0.010005 Delayed Quote.0.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.35% 0.08319 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.40% 0.011917 Delayed Quote.1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.41% 1.540785 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013071 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.35% 0.7922 Delayed Quote.0.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.14% 80.171 Delayed Quote.1.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.67977 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.32% 6.38415 Delayed Quote.0.12%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.64% 1.379405 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.10% 0.765515 Delayed Quote.3.78%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.39% 6.3644 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.35% 0.91156 Delayed Quote.4.22%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.34% 117.937 Delayed Quote.1.92%
