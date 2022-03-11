Dollar edges up after Putin's comment about progress in Ukraine talks

New York, March 11 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on
Friday while other safe-haven and commodity-linked currencies
declined, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had
been some progress in talks between Moscow and Ukraine.
Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart
Alexander Lukashenko that there had been "certain positive
shifts" in negotiations with Ukraine and that talks continued
practically on a daily basis.
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a
"special operation," has roiled markets, causing commodity
prices to spike and threatening global economic growth
prospects.
"If perhaps there is optimism and positivity towards talks
and there is any chance that there is a ceasefire or peace, that
of course would get global growth momentum going again," said
Juan Perez, head of trading at Tempus Inc.
The dollar, which is seen as a safe-haven currency,
initially declined on the news, but then gradually strengthened
and was last up 0.399% against a basket of six global peers at
98.753.
The greenback was near a five-year high against the
safe-haven Japanese yen, which was down 0.7% at 116.935 yen
. The dollar has also been supported by expectations the
Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates at the end of
its March 15-16 policy meeting, with inflation running hot.
While the U.S. central bank is all but certain to hike rates
from the COVID-19 pandemic low, the Bank of Japan, which also
holds a policy meeting next week, is set to remain an
outlier.
The euro declined 0.29% to $1.0956 but was heading
on Friday to its first weekly gain in five weeks. The single
currency has fallen almost 2% against the U.S. dollar in March.
After hitting its lowest level in almost two years on Monday
amid rising stagflation worries arising from the Ukraine war,
the euro found some support from the European Central Bank's
announcement that it will phase out its stimulus, opening the
door to an interest rate hike before the end of 2022.
Commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian
dollar, the New Zealand dollar, and the Norwegian crown,
were lower versus the greenback, with the Aussie down 0.48%, the
kiwi down 0.38% and the crown down 0.29%.
Bitcoin slid 1.13% to $39,000. It had surged this
week after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on
Wednesday requiring the government to assess the risks and
benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Joice Alves in
London;
Editing by Mark Heinrich, Alison Williams and Paul Simao)