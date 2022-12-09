Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher
against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data
for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering
the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal
Reserve even if at a slower pace.
U.S. producer prices (PPI) rose 0.3% last month, data
showed, above the 0.2% forecast by economist polled by Reuters.
While the PPI report showed the underlying trend in
inflation was moderating, it heightened concerns among market
participants that next week's consumer price inflation report,
which comes out just before the December Fed interest rate
decision, could also surprise on the upside.
"It was a stronger read on prices... that will leave the
market cautious on a similar outcome next week," said Ian
Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
The U.S. central bank is in the midst of the fastest
interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s as it tries to
counter decades-high inflation, but Chair Jerome Powell said
last month it could scale back the pace of rate hikes as soon as
December.
Against the dollar, the euro was 0.1% lower at
$1.05465, though the common currency was still on track for a
third straight week of gains.
Sterling rose to a four-day high up 0.3% to $1.2273
, as the British government announced reforms designed
to maintain London as one of the most competitive financial hubs
in the world.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of England will also
announce interest rate decisions next week and markets are
betting that they, along with the Fed, will slow the pace of
their rate hikes, with 0.5 percentage point increases across the
board.
Volatility levels for major currencies have retreated
towards their long-run average, currency analysts at MUFG said
in a note, as markets start to price in the prospect of peak
interest rates early next year.
"Part of the decline in volatility we would put down to
market pricing indicating most central banks are approaching
terminal rates, suggesting Q1 will be the quarter when most
central banks will pause after roughly 12 months of tightening,"
the note said.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was 0.2%
lower at 136.46 yen.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, which have come under
intense selling following the high-profile collapse of crypto
exchange FTX, was down
0.5
% at $
17,142
, after hitting a four-day high of $
17,353
earlier in the session.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by
Iain Withers in London; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Nick Zieminski
and John Stonestreet)