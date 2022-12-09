Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data

12/09/2022 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace.

U.S. producer prices (PPI) rose 0.3% last month, data showed, above the 0.2% forecast by economist polled by Reuters.

While the PPI report showed the underlying trend in inflation was moderating, it heightened concerns among market participants that next week's consumer price inflation report, which comes out just before the December Fed interest rate decision, could also surprise on the upside.

"It was a stronger read on prices... that will leave the market cautious on a similar outcome next week," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

The U.S. central bank is in the midst of the fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s as it tries to counter decades-high inflation, but Chair Jerome Powell said last month it could scale back the pace of rate hikes as soon as December.

Against the dollar, the euro was 0.1% lower at $1.05465, though the common currency was still on track for a third straight week of gains.

Sterling rose to a four-day high up 0.3% to $1.2273 , as the British government announced reforms designed to maintain London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England will also announce interest rate decisions next week and markets are betting that they, along with the Fed, will slow the pace of their rate hikes, with 0.5 percentage point increases across the board.

Volatility levels for major currencies have retreated towards their long-run average, currency analysts at MUFG said in a note, as markets start to price in the prospect of peak interest rates early next year.

"Part of the decline in volatility we would put down to market pricing indicating most central banks are approaching terminal rates, suggesting Q1 will be the quarter when most central banks will pause after roughly 12 months of tightening," the note said.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was 0.2% lower at 136.46 yen.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, which have come under intense selling following the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX, was down

0.5

% at $

17,142

, after hitting a four-day high of $

17,353

earlier in the session.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Nick Zieminski and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.50% 0.64488 Delayed Quote.0.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.39% 0.68019 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.85% 16319.3 End-of-day quote.-61.17%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.31% 17226 End-of-day quote.-63.92%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.39% 1.16378 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.22727 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.695933 Delayed Quote.0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.73373 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.05451 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011496 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.6422 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.10% 0.94829 Delayed Quote.8.16%
Latest news "Economy"
03:20pEx-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial
RE
03:19pMagnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
RE
03:17pCanadian dollar adds to weekly decline as oil selloff weighs
RE
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.57% This Week to Settle at $6.2450 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pPatient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say
RE
03:10pBelarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania - U.N
RE
03:09pTC Energy To Restart One Leg Of Keystone Pipeline from Saturday, Dec. 10 - Bloomberg News
RE
03:09pThe leg of the pipeline that extends to the cushing, okla., stor…
RE
03:08pDollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data
RE
03:08pTc energy expects to restart flows on the segment of the line ex…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
2U.S. producer prices increase in November
3UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
4Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
5Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data

HOT NEWS