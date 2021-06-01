Dollar edges up on manufacturing data after initial softness

*
* ISM manufacturing data components weaker than headline
* Euro zone inflation beats expectations
NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on
Tuesday against a basket of peer currencies after U.S.
manufacturing data showed a stronger-than-expected pickup in
activity, even as labor shortages and a lack of raw materials
weighed on production.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May as pent-up demand amid a
reopening economy boosted orders.
The dollar initially traded lower on the report, in which
ISM said manufacturing's growth potential continued to be
hampered by worker absenteeism and temporary shutdowns because
of shortages of parts and labor.
The report suggests that supply issues in the manufacturing
sector are having an impact on the economy as a whole, said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management.
"It’s also telling us that the momentum that we saw in the
beginning of the second quarter could be beginning to slow."
The dollar index crept up 0.35% to 89.822, but was well off
Friday's high of 90.447, when a measure of U.S. inflation
closely watched by the Federal Reserve posted its biggest annual
rise since 1992.
The market bias is generally toward a softer dollar, said
Vassili Serebriakov, FX and macro strategist at UBS.
"The global recovery outside of the U.S. that was lagging in
the first quarter because of the slow pace of vaccinations has
now picked up, particularly in places like the euro zone and the
UK," he said of recent dollar weakness.
Hawkish signals from the central banks of some G10
countries, including Canada, Norway and New Zealand, have also
added pressure to the greenback, he said.
Britain's pound touched a three-year high of $1.425 during
the Asian session, helped by remarks from a Bank of England
policymaker last week pointing to a rate hike next year or
sooner.
The euro ticked up 0.05% to $1.2305, following data that
showed euro zone inflation surged past the European Central
Bank's target in May.
"The next quarter's worth of inflation data is completely
riddled with base effects and other temporary factors, so it’s
very hard for markets and policymakers to strip out the signal
from that noise," said Simon Harvey, FX analyst at Monex Europe.
Commodity-linked currencies were generally stronger versus
the dollar as oil prices rose on expectations for growing fuel
demand.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies - known collectively as OPEC+ - agreed on Tuesday to
stick to the existing pace of gradually easing oil supply curbs,
as producers balanced anticipation of a recovery in demand
against a possible increase in Iranian supply.
The Canadian dollar reached a six-year high of
1.2010 per greenback, helped by the strength in oil, and data
that showed Canada's economic growth in the first quarter
remained robust.
The Australian dollar was up 0.45% at 0.77625.
Australia's central bank left its cash rate at record lows
and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance, even as data
showed the country's output was above its pre-pandemic level.
China's yuan was steady after authorities ordered banks to
increase their foreign exchange reserve ratio, a move seen as an
attempt to limit the fast appreciation of the yuan.
The offshore yuan was at 6.3817, up 0.11% on the day.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 2.66% at
$36,348.78, while ether fell 1.21% to $2,566.90.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by
Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Mark Heinrich)