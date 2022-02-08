Dollar, euro trade sideways after ECB pushback

By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened and the
euro weakened in sideways trade on Tuesday, a day after European
Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tapped down
expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes that have spooked
bond markets.
A more hawkish tone from both the ECB and the Federal
Reserve last week caught markets off guard and sent yields
soaring on euro zone and U.S. debt in anticipation rates could
rise faster and higher than previously expected.
Currencies broadly traded little changed as the market
awaits U.S. consumer price data on Thursday. Economists polled
by Reuters forecast the year-over-year CPI in January was 7.3%.
The dollar index rose 0.2%, with the euro down
0.21% to $1.1418.
Expectations of a rate rise in tandem have caused some
topsy-turvy market response not fully fleshed out in the price
action, said John Kicklighter, chief strategist at DailyFX.
"It inevitably has to snap back to some sense of normalcy,"
Kicklighter said, suggesting the notion of up to seven Fed rate
hikes this year is too aggressive and unlikely to happen.
"Eventually the markets will have to back off of their
extreme expectations and that's probably what's going to settle
some of this drive and volatility," he said.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries topped 1.97%
on Tuesday, the highest since November 2019 and a jump from
about 1.73% just two weeks ago.
Markets are pricing in more than a 70% chance of a 25 basis
point hike and a nearly 30% chance for a 50 basis point hike
when U.S. policymakers meet in March, according to CME's
FedWatch Tool.
"The market is broadly sideways as we wait for Thursday’s
CPI, which everybody knows is going to be up," said Marc
Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.
"It's all about what's going on in the debt market," he
said. "For the second day in a row the two-year German yield is
softer, and that stops a nine-day increase. It had to do with
Lagarde's pushback yesterday."
The German two-year bund surged to -0.328% on
Monday, up from -0.654 on Jan. 25. The yield slid 0.4 basis
points lower on Tuesday to -0.30%.
Bond concerns were particularly acute for the so-called
peripheral economies in Europe where inflation-adjusted Italian
yields are close to entering positive territory.
Lagarde struck a more cautious tone, saying high inflation
is unlikely to get entrenched and ECB council member Pablo
Hernandez de Cos on Tuesday said any central bank move "has to
be gradual."
"Can the euro go higher if periphery spreads blow out and if
Italian 10-year real yields turn positive? Can the economy cope
with that?" said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale
in London. "That is the million dollar question investors are
asking."
Investors are looking carefully at the future trajectory
between European and U.S. rates, as the Fed is likely to lift
rates more than the ECB in coming months.
While money markets were pricing in as much as 134 bps in
cumulative rate hikes from the Fed this year, analysts were
expecting 50 bps in hikes from the ECB.
Still, the short-term outlook has tilted in favor of the
single currency, with the widely watched bond yield spread
between U.S. and German 10-year debt narrowing in late January
to around 170 bps from an April high of 194 bps.
Bitcoin punched through its 50-day average to top
$44,000 for the first time in nearly a month on Monday and held
there in Asia for a gain of more than 17% in four sessions.
Bitcoin last fell 1.72% to $43,346.00.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:24PM (2024 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 95.5850 95.4100 +0.20% -0.082% +95.7540 +95.3960
Euro/Dollar $1.1418 $1.1442 -0.20% +0.45% +$1.1448 +$1.1397
Dollar/Yen 115.5050 115.0900 +0.38% +0.36% +115.6200 +115.0600
Euro/Yen 131.88 131.68 +0.15% +1.20% +132.0300 +131.4900
Dollar/Swiss 0.9249 0.9235 +0.19% +1.44% +0.9263 +0.9226
Sterling/Dollar $1.3550 $1.3535 +0.11% +0.19% +$1.3563 +$1.3509
Dollar/Canadian 1.2707 1.2667 +0.30% +0.49% +1.2721 +1.2666
Aussie/Dollar $0.7143 $0.7126 +0.24% -1.73% +$0.7144 +$0.7107
Euro/Swiss 1.0560 1.0566 -0.06% +1.84% +1.0572 +1.0530
Euro/Sterling 0.8424 0.8450 -0.31% +0.29% +0.8457 +0.8413
NZ Dollar/Dollar $0.6648 $0.6635 +0.17% -2.90% +$0.6654 +$0.6629
Dollar/Norway 8.8225 8.7930 +0.50% +0.31% +8.8450 +8.7730
Euro/Norway 10.0731 10.0391 +0.34% +0.60% +10.0910 +10.0042
Dollar/Sweden 9.1407 9.1199 +0.00% +1.36% +9.1785 +9.1192
Euro/Sweden 10.4367 10.4363 +0.00% +1.98% +10.4692 +10.4008
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Saikat
Chatterjee in London; editing by Timothy Heritage, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, Marguerita Choy and Sandra Maler)