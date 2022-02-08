Log in
Dollar, euro trade sideways after ECB pushback

02/08/2022 | 03:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of U.S. dollar Swiss Franc British pound and Euro bank notes

 
    By Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened and the
euro weakened in sideways trade on Tuesday, a day after European
Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tapped down
expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes that have spooked
bond markets.
    A more hawkish tone from both the ECB and the Federal
Reserve last week caught markets off guard and sent yields
soaring on euro zone and U.S. debt in anticipation rates could
rise faster and higher than previously expected.   
    Currencies broadly traded little changed as the market
awaits U.S. consumer price data on Thursday. Economists polled
by Reuters forecast the year-over-year CPI in January was 7.3%.
    The dollar index rose 0.2%, with the euro down
0.21% to $1.1418.
    Expectations of a rate rise in tandem have caused some
topsy-turvy market response not fully fleshed out in the price
action, said John Kicklighter, chief strategist at DailyFX.
    "It inevitably has to snap back to some sense of normalcy,"
Kicklighter said, suggesting the notion of up to seven Fed rate
hikes this year is too aggressive and unlikely to happen.
    "Eventually the markets will have to back off of their
extreme expectations and that's probably what's going to settle
some of this drive and volatility," he said. 
    The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries topped 1.97%
on Tuesday, the highest since November 2019 and a jump from
about 1.73% just two weeks ago. 
    Markets are pricing in more than a 70% chance of a 25 basis
point hike and a nearly 30% chance for a 50 basis point hike
when U.S. policymakers meet in March, according to CME's
FedWatch Tool.
    "The market is broadly sideways as we wait for Thursday’s
CPI, which everybody knows is going to be up," said Marc
Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. 
    "It's all about what's going on in the debt market," he
said. "For the second day in a row the two-year German yield is
softer, and that stops a nine-day increase. It had to do with
Lagarde's pushback yesterday."
    The German two-year bund surged to -0.328% on
Monday, up from -0.654 on Jan. 25. The yield slid 0.4 basis
points lower on Tuesday to -0.30%.  
    Bond concerns were particularly acute for the so-called
peripheral economies in Europe where inflation-adjusted Italian
yields are close to entering positive territory.
    Lagarde struck a more cautious tone, saying high inflation
is unlikely to get entrenched and ECB council member Pablo
Hernandez de Cos on Tuesday said any central bank move "has to
be gradual."
    "Can the euro go higher if periphery spreads blow out and if
Italian 10-year real yields turn positive? Can the economy cope
with that?" said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale
in London. "That is the million dollar question investors are
asking."
    Investors are looking carefully at the future trajectory
between European and U.S. rates, as the Fed is likely to lift
rates more than the ECB in coming months.
    While money markets were pricing in as much as 134 bps in
cumulative rate hikes from the Fed this year, analysts were
expecting 50 bps in hikes from the ECB.
    Still, the short-term outlook has tilted in favor of the
single currency, with the widely watched bond yield spread
between U.S. and German 10-year debt narrowing in late January
to around 170 bps from an April high of 194 bps.
    Bitcoin punched through its 50-day average to top
$44,000 for the first time in nearly a month on Monday and held
there in Asia for a gain of more than 17% in four sessions. 
    Bitcoin last fell 1.72% to $43,346.00.       
    
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 3:24PM (2024 GMT)
 Description        RIC          Last             U.S. Close   Pct Change       YTD Pct         High Bid     Low Bid
                                                   Previous                      Change                      
                                                   Session                                                   
 Dollar index                    95.5850          95.4100      +0.20%           -0.082%         +95.7540     +95.3960
 Euro/Dollar                     $1.1418          $1.1442      -0.20%           +0.45%          +$1.1448     +$1.1397
 Dollar/Yen                      115.5050         115.0900     +0.38%           +0.36%          +115.6200    +115.0600
 Euro/Yen                        131.88           131.68       +0.15%           +1.20%          +132.0300    +131.4900
 Dollar/Swiss                    0.9249           0.9235       +0.19%           +1.44%          +0.9263      +0.9226
 Sterling/Dollar                 $1.3550          $1.3535      +0.11%           +0.19%          +$1.3563     +$1.3509
 Dollar/Canadian                 1.2707           1.2667       +0.30%           +0.49%          +1.2721      +1.2666
 Aussie/Dollar                   $0.7143          $0.7126      +0.24%           -1.73%          +$0.7144     +$0.7107
 Euro/Swiss                      1.0560           1.0566       -0.06%           +1.84%          +1.0572      +1.0530
 Euro/Sterling                   0.8424           0.8450       -0.31%           +0.29%          +0.8457      +0.8413
 NZ Dollar/Dollar                $0.6648          $0.6635      +0.17%           -2.90%          +$0.6654     +$0.6629
 Dollar/Norway                   8.8225           8.7930       +0.50%           +0.31%          +8.8450      +8.7730
 Euro/Norway                     10.0731          10.0391      +0.34%           +0.60%          +10.0910     +10.0042
 Dollar/Sweden                   9.1407           9.1199       +0.00%           +1.36%          +9.1785      +9.1192
 Euro/Sweden                     10.4367          10.4363      +0.00%           +1.98%          +10.4692     +10.4008
 
    
 (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Saikat
Chatterjee in London; editing by Timothy Heritage, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, Marguerita Choy and Sandra Maler)

© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.47% 0.62555 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.24% 0.7142 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.00% 38795 Real-time Quote.-5.85%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.83% 44253 Real-time Quote.-5.37%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.31% 1.18673 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.35486 Delayed Quote.0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.11% 0.689284 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.78672 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 12188.76 Delayed Quote.0.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.22% 1.14159 Delayed Quote.0.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.15% 0.011722 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.013386 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.66468 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.22% 0.875971 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
HOT NEWS