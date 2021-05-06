Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar falls as risk appetite improves, sterling dips on BoE

05/06/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.

New York (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to its lowest point in three days on Thursday as global market risk appetite improved, while sterling zig-zagged after the Bank of England slowed the pace of its bond-buying, but left interest rates unchanged.

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, data showed, as COVID-19 vaccination efforts and massive amounts of government stimulus led to a further reopening of the economy.

While the U.S. economy has been gaining steam, Federal Reserve speakers on Wednesday downplayed the risks of higher inflation.

Those statements reinforced "the lower-for-longer mentality with regards to interest rates," making the greenback less appealing, said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho.

The safehaven U.S. dollar was last down 0.31% at 91.977 against a basket of peer currencies.

"What we've seen early in New York is a little bit of back-and-forth gyrations, just because of the Bank of England meeting," said Erik Bregar, director and head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada.

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britain's economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy.

"They kept their QE target in place but they said they are going to reduce the weekly pace of purchases, but that's not a signal and so sterling has kind of gone up and down and done nothing at the end of the day," Bregar said.

The pound was last down 0.08% against the weaker dollar at $1.3900.

The euro was up 0.47% versus the dollar at $1.2061, and up 0.65% against the pound, at 86.88 pence per euro.

Investors were also paying attention to elections in Scotland that could herald a political showdown over a new independence referendum.

The Australian dollar fell sharply overnight when China said it would stop its economic dialogue with Australia, but the currency had recovered to trade close to flat on the day as European markets opened.

The Aussie was up 0.1% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.77515 at 1028 GMT, having hit as low of 0.7701 overnight.

The New Zealand dollar also dropped and was down 0.1% on the day.

"The announcements of the formal suspension of the economic dialogue between China and Australia should not have a lasting impact on markets given the already strained relationship between the two ahead of the event," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.

The Canadian dollar hit a three-and-a-half year high, helped by oil price gains and the Bank of Canada's recent shift to more hawkish guidance.

In cryptocurrencies, ether traded around $3,500 after reaching a record high of $3,559.97 on Tuesday, skyrocketing nearly 800% this month.

Bitcoin declined 0.2% to $57,392.75.

The meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin soared on Wednesday to an all-time high, extending its 2021 rally to become the fourth-biggest digital coin.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; editing by John Stonestreet and Alistair Bell)

By John McCrank


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.32% 0.55873 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.26% 0.64379 Delayed Quote.1.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.05% 84.661 Delayed Quote.6.21%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.16% 1.07545 Delayed Quote.0.61%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.34% 0.7052 Delayed Quote.3.50%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.18% 0.77624 Delayed Quote.0.25%
BITCOIN - EURO -0.54% 47428.88 Real-time Quote.101.66%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.34% 57143.46 Real-time Quote.98.26%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.30% 1.78931 Delayed Quote.1.40%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.78% 1.69363 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.52% 1.15226 Delayed Quote.3.30%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.15% 1.9243 Delayed Quote.1.98%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.38897 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.77% 0.590486 Delayed Quote.1.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.22% 0.68042 Delayed Quote.5.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.50% 89.441 Delayed Quote.9.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.13% 0.74502 Delayed Quote.6.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.69% 0.82009 Delayed Quote.3.52%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.56% 0.8679 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.20551 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.13% 0.017511 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.28% 0.009771 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.23% 0.011255 Delayed Quote.0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.013578 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.64% 0.88003 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.72175 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.19% 1.287946 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.12% 0.719849 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.66% 1.21935 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
WTI -0.06% 64.996 Delayed Quote.37.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aCanadian home prices, sales to moderate but remain high, agency says
RE
11:09aF5  : Half the World's Malware is Now Encrypted
PU
11:05aDollar falls as risk appetite improves, sterling dips on BoE
RE
11:03aManulife shares slump after first-quarter profit drops on steepening yield curve
RE
11:03aIMF to revisit growth forecast for India due to surge in COVID-19 cases - spokesman
RE
11:02aBank of England sees faster economic rebound, slows its bond buying
RE
10:51aDAVID SWENSEN : Yale chief investment officer Swensen dies of cancer
RE
10:47aCoach owner Tapestry bets on summer shopping comeback as sales rebound
RE
10:47aModerna sees no impact on COVID-19 vaccine from potential patent waiver
RE
10:41aEU READY TO DISCUSS WAVING COVID VACCINES PATENT : official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sources
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica lifts quarterly sales with China, U.S. he..
5U.S. court authorizes IRS to seek identities of taxpayers who have used cryptocurrency

HOT NEWS