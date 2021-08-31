Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus

08/31/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. One dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than three-weeks against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors looked to U.S. jobs figures later this week for insight into the possible path of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The greenback has struggled since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's said at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday that tapering could begin this year, but the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

"If the payrolls number disappoints, then eurodollar has another excuse to trade higher again because that is going to bring out all the doves again saying the Fed is not going to taper in September," said Erik Bregar, director and head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.

The dollar briefly pared some of its decline on the session after the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas showed U.S. single-family home prices rose in June from the prior year at the fastest pace on record.

Choppiness for the greenback ensued as a weaker-than-expected Chicago PMI for August saw the dollar trim its decline, only to once again resume a downward move after the Conference Board's reading for consumer confidence fell short of expectations, weighed down by rising COVID-19 cases and higher inflation.

Investors will look to a round of U.S. data later this week to gauge the strength of the labor market, culminating with payrolls numbers due Friday, in an effort to determine when the Fed may begin tightening its policy.

"All these releases are having minor influences, but if you are looking for a big move, maybe wait until Friday," said Bregar.

Analysts said trade on Tuesday may also be influenced by month-end stock portfolio rebalancing, which could lead to flows into the Canadian dollar, sterling and the Swiss franc and out of the greenback.

The dollar index fell 0.065%, with the euro up 0.12% to $1.1809.

The dollar hit a low of 92.395 on the day, its lowest level since Aug. 6 but is still up more than 0.6% for the month.

Data earlier in the day showed euro zone inflation surged to a 10-year-high this month, with consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro up by 3%.

Sterling strengthened to a two-week high of $1.3807, and was last trading at $1.3753, down 0.04% on the day.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.04% versus the greenback at 109.96 per dollar.

In crytocurrencies, bitcoin last rose 0.49% to $47,235.84 while ethereum last rose 4.95% to $3,386.14. Ether rose to as much as $3,475, its highest level since May 18. The cryptocurrency is up more than 30% for August, on pace for its biggest monthly percentage gain since April.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:33PM (1833 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

92.6330 92.7060 -0.07% 2.947% +92.7510 +92.3950

Euro/Dollar

$1.1809 $1.1797 +0.10% -3.35% +$1.1845 +$1.1796

Dollar/Yen

109.9650 109.9200 +0.04% +6.42% +110.0750 +109.5900

Euro/Yen

129.86 129.65 +0.16% +2.32% +130.1700 +129.6000

Dollar/Swiss

0.9151 0.9172 -0.22% +3.45% +0.9173 +0.9115

Sterling/Dollar

$1.3755 $1.3757 -0.01% +0.68% +$1.3807 +$1.3743

Dollar/Canadian

1.2606 1.2608 -0.01% -1.01% +1.2653 +1.2570

Aussie/Dollar

$0.7315 $0.7295 +0.28% -4.90% +$0.7341 +$0.7288

Euro/Swiss

1.0807 1.0817 -0.09% +0.00% +1.0832 +1.0783

Euro/Sterling

0.8583 0.8572 +0.13% -3.96% +0.8599 +0.8567

NZ

Dollar/Dollar $0.7052 $0.6999 +0.76% -1.80% +$0.7068 +$0.6997

Dollar/Norway

8.6890 8.6700 +0.25% +1.22% +8.7100 +8.6290

Euro/Norway

10.2625 10.2330 +0.29% -1.95% +10.2853 +10.2060

Dollar/Sweden

8.6247 8.6251 +0.13% +5.23% +8.6433 +8.5804

Euro/Sweden

10.1852 10.1721 +0.13% +1.08% +10.2000 +10.1580

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.21% 0.61919 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.36% 80.439 Delayed Quote.1.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.32% 0.73137 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.13% 1.16457 Delayed Quote.4.25%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.01% 151.274 Delayed Quote.7.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.37555 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.12% 0.671542 Delayed Quote.4.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.02% 87.2 Delayed Quote.7.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.79287 Delayed Quote.0.97%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.14% 129.872 Delayed Quote.2.89%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.1809 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.40% 0.011608 Delayed Quote.2.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.49% 1.507659 Delayed Quote.5.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.47% 0.013708 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.23% 0.8323 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.82% 77.568 Delayed Quote.3.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.77% 0.70522 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.14% 6.45344 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.10% 0.846812 Delayed Quote.3.52%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.04% 109.979 Delayed Quote.6.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pOPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
RE
03:02pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Releases Social Security and Medicare Trustees Reports
PU
03:01pStocks sit near record highs as jobs report looms
RE
03:00pCanada's Conservatives hammer Trudeau on slowing economy ahead of vote
RE
02:58pUKRAINE TO U.S. : Not too late to stop Russian pipeline
RE
02:58pUkraine naftogaz chief tells reuters that nord stream 2 pipeline can still be stopped
RE
02:55pEl Salvador Congress backs $150 mln fund for bitcoin ahead of adoption
RE
02:55pLouisiana assesses major damage to power grid from Ida
RE
02:45pDollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus
RE
02:45pCOVID-19 pandemic accelerates depletion of U.S. Social Security trust funds -Treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sit near record highs as jobs report looms
2Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investmen..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue ..
4Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus
5Exclusive-Biden administration aims to cut costs for solar, wind projec..

HOT NEWS