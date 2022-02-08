Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar finds a bid ahead of U.S. inflation

02/08/2022 | 12:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Euro banknote is seen placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar made small but broad gains on Tuesday and held a resurgent euro at bay as traders awaited U.S. inflation data, wary it could unleash bets on faster interest rate hikes.

The common currency leapt 2.7% last week after a hawkish shift in tone at the European Central Bank.

But it has been unable to breach resistance around $1.1483 and eased by 0.2% to $1.1418 during the Asia session. The dollar edged 0.3% higher to 115.43 yen, helped by five and 10-year Treasury yields ticking to more than two-year highs.

Stunningly strong U.S. labour data last week has put extra focus on inflation - forecast at a four-decade high 7.3% - in the lead up to March's Federal Reserve meeting.

Futures markets are pricing an almost 1-in-3 chance of a 50 basis point rate rise and the prospect of aggressive hikes has been supporting the dollar.

"The surprise beat by the non-farm payroll numbers (which we were warned by Fed officials and the White House would be very weak due to Omicron) leaves the Fed in an unexpected territory," said NatWest Markets rates strategist Jan Nevruzi.

"The CPI will be critical on how the narrative develops until the March (meeting)," he said, though adding that barring a big surprise, March will probably bring only a 25 basis points hike.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.2% to 95.613.

On Monday, bitcoin and the Australian dollar had posted gains as equity markets rallied in Europe, but the latter was a bit softer on Tuesday as a cautious mood prevailed in Asia.

The Aussie fell 0.2% to $0.7109. [AUD/]

Bitcoin punched through its 50-day average to top $44,000 for the first time in nearly a month on Monday and held there in Asia for a gain of more than 17% in four sessions.

The New Zealand dollar was marginally softer at $0.6630. Sterling eased 0.2% to $1.3514.

A quiet data calendar awaits on Tuesday, with a U.S. small business survey due later in the day. U.S. inflation data is due on Thursday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0546 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

$1.1419 $1.1442 -0.20% +0.44% +1.1448 +1.1418

Dollar/Yen

115.4400 115.1050 +0.23% +0.31% +115.4750 +115.1900

Euro/Yen

131.82 131.68 +0.11% +1.15% +132.0000 +131.5900

Dollar/Swiss

0.9251 0.9235 +0.18% +1.43% +0.9252 +0.9228

Sterling/Dollar

1.3514 1.3535 -0.16% -0.08% +1.3538 +1.3513

Dollar/Canadian

1.2694 1.2667 +0.22% +0.41% +1.2701 +1.2666

Aussie/Dollar

0.7111 0.7126 -0.20% -2.17% +0.7138 +0.7107

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6631 0.6635 -0.05% -3.11% +0.6654 +0.6631

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Tom Westbrook


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.02% 0.90282 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.15% 82.116 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.15% 1.0722 Delayed Quote.0.80%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.05% 0.6581 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.21% 0.7111 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 3.18% 39682 Real-time Quote.-9.03%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 3.07% 45304 Real-time Quote.-8.36%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.06% 1.90022 Delayed Quote.2.57%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.18% 156.053 Delayed Quote.0.12%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.07% 2.0375 Delayed Quote.3.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.3516 Delayed Quote.0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.04% 1.107481 Delayed Quote.1.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.11% 90.947 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.78754 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.13% 12199.95 Delayed Quote.0.28%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.01% 1.60512 Delayed Quote.3.36%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.13% 131.8 Delayed Quote.0.87%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) -0.15% 1.72102 Delayed Quote.4.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.1415 Delayed Quote.0.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.08% 0.018825 Delayed Quote.2.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.31% 1.54679 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.013398 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.10% 0.8014 Delayed Quote.1.19%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.09% 6465.842 Real-time Quote.1.88%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.49% 247.2 Delayed Quote.9.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.28% 76.583 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.66327 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.20% 1.405975 Delayed Quote.2.57%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.34% 115.461 Delayed Quote.0.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aThai shippers group sees Q1 exports up 5% y/y
RE
01:01aArm ceo says aims for ipo before end march 2023…
RE
01:01aArm ceo says softbank will announce record profit and revenue fo…
RE
01:01aArm ceo rene haas says softbank to make announcement on deal wi…
RE
01:00aAsian stocks drift lower, euro holds steady before U.S. inflation data
RE
01:00aCRYPTOVERSE-After bitcoin 'winter', investors hunt risk in virtual worlds
RE
01:00aArm says rene haas succeeds simon segars as ceo and will join t…
RE
01:00aArms says co to accelerate new growth strategy under haas as it…
RE
01:00aArm ltd says appoints rene haas as chief executive officer…
RE
01:00aPotential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Early Facebook investor Peter Thiel to step down from Meta board
2Macquarie posts record third quarter, flags rate hike benefits
3Mitsubishi Gas Chemical : to Reorganize Polyacetal-Related Operations v..
4SoftBank's sale of Arm to Nvidia collapses, Arm to IPO - source
5U.S., Japan reach deal to cut tariffs on Japanese steel, fight excess o..

HOT NEWS