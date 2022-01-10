Log in
Dollar firm as inflation test looms

01/10/2022 | 12:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in this illustration

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar started the week with support as traders bet U.S. inflation data and appearances from several Federal Reserve officials would bolster the case for higher interest rates.

After dipping on Friday, the greenback rose 0.2% on the euro in the Asia session, climbing back above its 200-day moving average to $1.1338. It firmed 0.2% on the yen to 115.79, close to last week's five-year high of 116.35.

Asia trade was thinned by a holiday in Japan.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and governor Lael Brainard testify before Senate committees this week regarding their nominations as chair and deputy chair at the Fed.

U.S. inflation figures are due on Wednesday, with headline CPI seen climbing to a red-hot 7% year-on-year.

"The dollar index is likely to recoup some of its Friday losses this week on Powell's likely hawkish commentary and rising U.S. inflation," said Scotiabank FX strategist Qi Gao.

Eventually, though, he added that the greenback would probably run out of steam, and the index head towards 94 once money markets fully price in a Fed hike in March.

The dollar index was last up 0.1% at 95.912.

U.S.-Russia talks over rising tension in Ukraine also have traders on edge as the two sides seem far apart and failure risks an armed confrontation on Europe's doorstep.

The Australian dollar wobbled around $0.7195, finding a little help from a lift in Aussie bond yields. It faces resistance around $0.7200 and a major barrier at $0.7276 that has held for several weeks now. [AUD/]

The kiwi was steady at $0.6773.

The dollar had met with some selling late last week after a weaker-than-expected headline U.S. job-creation figure squeezed traders out of long dollar positions.

But analysts said better-than-expected unemployment numbers still made a good case for hikes sooner rather than later.

Traders have priced an almost 80% chance of a rate hike in March and a more than 70% chance of another one by June according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Sterling was also marginally weaker on the dollar but has been rallying with bets that the Bank of England (BOE) is likely to be hiking in tandem with the Fed. [GBP/]

It was last at $1.3586, near a two-month high, and close to last week's two-year peak on the euro. Strategists at MUFG reckon traders are too hawkish on their rates expectations in Britain but still think sterling will hold its own.

"We still expect two rate hikes by the BOE which should keep EUR/GBP under modest downward pressure, which will result in GBP/USD advancing to around the 1.4000 level," they said in an outlook note published over the weekend.

Cryptocurrencies have faced pressure from broad selling in risk assets at the start of this year, but were steady in Asia after bitcoin managed to hold support at $40,000 through weekend trade.

Bitcoin last bought $42,000 and ether $3,173.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0446 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

$1.1337 $1.1362 -0.22% -0.28% +1.1360 +1.1334

Dollar/Yen

115.7750 115.5500 +0.00% +0.46% +115.8450 +0.0000

Euro/Yen

131.25 131.24 +0.01% +0.00% +131.3700 +131.2100

Dollar/Swiss

0.9200 0.9185 +0.19% +0.88% +0.9204 +0.9187

Sterling/Dollar

1.3586 1.3598 -0.06% +0.48% +1.3597 +1.3583

Dollar/Canadian

1.2643 1.2648 -0.05% -0.02% +1.2656 +1.2636

Aussie/Dollar

0.7193 0.7183 +0.16% -1.03% +0.7198 +0.7173

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6770 0.6771 +0.04% -1.04% +0.6781 +0.6769

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Tom Westbrook


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.16% 0.52928 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.19% 0.90947 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.36% 0.63438 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.37% 83.3 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.29% 1.06234 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.34% 0.66189 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.20% 0.71921 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.53% 37104.89 Real-time Quote.-10.62%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.49% 42075.41 Real-time Quote.-10.65%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.24% 1.88869 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.09% 1.1984 Delayed Quote.0.50%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.12% 157.334 Delayed Quote.0.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.35851 Delayed Quote.0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.19% 1.09959 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.05% 0.58213 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.18% 0.697739 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.19% 91.58 Delayed Quote.0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7903 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.04% 12190.27 Delayed Quote.0.18%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.36% 1.57588 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.8343 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 131.269 Delayed Quote.0.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.13348 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.06% 0.018762 Delayed Quote.1.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.21% 0.009931 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.46% 0.011902 Delayed Quote.0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.38% 1.561963 Delayed Quote.0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013489 Delayed Quote.0.26%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.09% 0.7946 Delayed Quote.0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.09% 78.403 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.07% 0.67694 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.18% 1.390318 Delayed Quote.1.14%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.03% 0.73609 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.16% 0.882239 Delayed Quote.0.08%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.16% 115.817 Delayed Quote.0.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.25% 75.3981 Delayed Quote.1.10%
