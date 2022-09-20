Dollar firm as markets wait for Fed, Swedish crown spikes briefly on rate rise

TOKYO/LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The dollar remained strong
around a two-decade high versus major peers on Tuesday as
investors held firm in expectation of another aggressive rate
hike by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.
Sweden's central bank set the tone for a packed week of
central bank meetings by raising rates by a full percentage
point, a larger increase than analysts had expected, causing the
Swedish crown to briefly spike against the euro and dollar.
The crown was last little changed versus both at 10.764 per
dollar and 10.8 per euro having briefly
firmed to as much as 10.7025 per euro.
The main central bank event this week, however, is the Fed,
which begins its two-day rate-setting meeting later on Tuesday.
Markets have fully priced another 75 basis point increase, with
around a 15% chance of a super-sized full percentage point
increase, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six counterparts, was steady at 109.69, stable for the
moment after pulling back from as high as 110.79 earlier this
month, a level not seen since June 2002.
"There seems no reason for the Fed to soften the hawkishness
shown at the recent Jackson Hole symposium and a 75bp 'hawkish
hike' should keep the dollar near its highs of the year," said
ING analysts who expect the dollar to have a "a quiet,
pre-FOMC session today."
Providing additional support, the two-year U.S. Treasury
yield, which is extremely sensitive to policy
expectations, rose as high as 3.973% in early London trade, its
highest since November 2007.
The euro managed to squeeze back above parity with
the dollar , and was at $1.0016. It dropped as low as $0.9864 on
Sept. 6 for the first time in two decades.
Sterling was up a whisker at $1.1458, though still
well in sight of its 37-year low $1.13510 hit at the end of last
week.
The Bank of England will decide policy on Thursday, and
investors are split over whether a 50 or 75 basis point hike is
on the way.
The Bank of Japan also meets this week but is widely
expected to keep its ultra-easy stimulus settings unchanged --
including pinning the 10-year yield near zero -- to support a
fragile economic recovery.
The yen has taken a kicking due to this policy and the
dollar was last up 0.2% on the Japanese currency at 143.49,
continuing a week-long consolidation after climbing as high as
144.99 on Sept. 7 for the first time in 24 years.
The dollar-yen currency pair tends to track the long-term
yield spread between U.S. and Japanese government bonds, and so
was little affected by data on Tuesday showing Japan's core
consumer inflation quickened to 2.8% in August, hitting its
fastest annual pace in nearly eight years.
"CPI was very strong, but the BOJ will likely keep policy
unchanged, so expectations about Fed policy are more important"
for currency markets, said Tohru Sasaki, a strategist at J.P.
Morgan in Tokyo.
"Dollar-yen will eventually break above 145, but the speed
depends on how hawkish the Fed is, and developments in interest
rate differentials."
The Australian dollar slipped 0.37% to $0.6702.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland and Alun John; Editing by Bradley
Perrett, Kim Coghill and Susan Fenton)