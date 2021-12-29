Dollar firms in soft holiday trading, outlook bullish

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar inched up on
Wednesday as a recent rally in shares showed signs of petering
out, but holiday-thinned trading meant markets were showing
little real direction.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against major peers rose as high as 96.240 during the session
versus Monday's close of 96.068, moving up against most other
majors after the euro lost 0.14% on Tuesday.
The common currency was last at $1.1305 and the pound
slipped from a five-week high to $1.3433.
But with many traders having taken time off for Christmas or
the end of the year, analysts said it was hard to read too much
into the moves.
"Things are mostly noise right now, though we are probably
seeing a soft risk-on/risk-off dynamic going on with stocks down
slightly, and the dollar has caught a bid on the inverse of
that," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets.
He said longer term, however, he was bullish on the
greenback due to approaching rate hikes by the Federal Reserve
and the apparent reduced chance of future lockdowns in the
United States.
The Fed is widely expected to begin hiking rates before
several other major central banks such as the European Central
Bank, and this has helped the dollar index to have its best year
in 2021 since 2015.
MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan
lost 0.3% on Wednesday, and overnight the S&P
500 and the Nasdaq Composite both closed slightly
lower, albeit after the S&P 500 posted gains for four straight
days and hit a record intraday high earlier in the session.
Markets have been largely trading based on changing
assessments of the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19,
with the recent rally in risk assets like equities based on a
view the new strain would not derail the global economic
recovery too much.
U.S. health authorities on Monday shortened the recommended
isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19
to five days from the previous guidance of 10.
The yen, which had been weakening alongside those
advances in shares, stemmed its losses on Wednesday. It was last
at 114.82 per dollar compared with Tuesday's month-low of
114.94.
The dollar was also supported by a rise in two-year Treasury
yields which hit 0.758% on Tuesday, a near two-year high, before
slipping marginally to 0.7461%.
The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7232.
Moves were more stark in cryptocurrencies, which often see
sharp swings in low liquidity periods such as weekends and
holidays.
Bitcoin lost around 6% late on Tuesday to as low
as $47,300, giving up all of the steady gains it had made this
week.
Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency
which underpins the ethererum network, also lost around 6% to as
low as $3,760, also a week low.
(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Richard Pullin & Shri
Navaratnam)