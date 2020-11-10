Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar flat, yen near three-week lows after vaccine news

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 03:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker at a bank in Westminster

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on Tuesday and the yen stayed near three-weeks lows, as investors remained optimistic about progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and the currency markets digested Monday's big moves.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said on Monday a large-scale clinical trial showed their vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 - news which drove renewed appetite for risk that lifted global markets.

The dollar's rise on Monday of 0.5%, analysts said, was caused by investors quitting long positions in other major safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

The dollar was flat against a basket of major currencies, near its previous session's highs, as market participants declined to push it further in light of uncertainty about how or when a vaccine could be rolled out.

U.S. Treasury yields held their Monday increases, and the spread between two-year and 10-year notes widened slightly, in choppy trading. Major U.S. and European stock indexes at midday Eastern Time were also holding steady with most of their gains from Monday.

"Today is a little bit of a cool-off from what we've seen in this past couple of days," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank. "I don't mind a little bit of a breather. November has been very, very interesting."

Neil Jones, head of FX sales for financial institutions at Mizuho, said he expected the risk-on moves to hold.

"We need more clarity in terms of the distribution, quantities, timeline, and to whom," Jones said. "On balance, that optimism will remain for now."

The dollar had lost around 1.4% this month until Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election became apparent over the weekend.

The Japanese yen, which had its biggest one-day fall since March after the vaccine announcement, was little changed Tuesday at 105.28 <JPY=D3> yen to the dollar. The yen had initially clawed back some of its losses from the day before.

The Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> gained marginally, with the dollar rising 0.1% to 0.914 franc after Monday's 1.5% gain.

"Following a euphoric market reaction such as that, the question that now arises is whether it was justified or possibly exaggerated," wrote Commerzbank FX and EM analyst You-Na Park-Heger in a note to clients.

Possible catalysts for future changes in exchange rates include new talks in Washington on another round of government spending to stimulate the economy, said Trang of Silicon Valley Bank.

"That's the next topic that most people will be focusing on in the next six months," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday afternoon that he did not see a need for a giant coronavirus relief bill. "It seems to me that snag that hung us up for months is still there," the Republican told reporters.

Euro-dollar was broadly flat at $1.1823. In the previous session, it rose to as high as $1.192, but went no further, which Mizuho's Jones said could be due to the European Central Bank having signaled its awareness of the downsides of rapid euro strength <EUR=EBS>.

The Australian dollar - seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite - was flat, holding gains it made in the immediate aftermath of the vaccine news. <AUD=D3>.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.2% and poised to extend to eight days its streak of consecutive session of gains <NZD=D3>.

China's offshore yuan, which has been gradually strengthening since May, was up slightly on Tuesday after hitting 2-1/2-year highs versus the U.S. dollar on Monday. <CNH=EBS>.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)

By David Henry

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSO HOLDING AG -4.34% 220.5 Delayed Quote.41.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.14% 0.94815 Delayed Quote.4.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.14% 76.63 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.01% 1.06649 Delayed Quote.2.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.25% 0.6651 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.72759 Delayed Quote.3.86%
BIONTECH SE 5.14% 110.29 Delayed Quote.209.33%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.63% 1.82059 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.76% 139.52 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 80.81 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.05% 1.62306 Delayed Quote.2.16%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.04% 124.381 Delayed Quote.0.79%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.18096 Delayed Quote.5.46%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.17% 0.869 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.15% 71.844 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
PFIZER INC. -1.15% 38.7 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED 2.66% 5048.45 End-of-day quote.19.51%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.26% 6.59848 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.17% 105.319 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pASSESSING GLOBAL POTENTIAL OUTPUT GROWTH : October 2020
PU
03:26pTrump touted the economy; the economy voted for Biden
RE
03:24pCoronavirus vaccine hope dampens prospects for corporate stay-at-home darlings
RE
03:24pDollar flat, yen near three-week lows after vaccine news
RE
03:23pU.S. job openings, hiring point to sluggish labor market recovery
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pOil gains nearly 3% on vaccine hopes, even as nations reimpose lockdowns
RE
03:12p'PAINFUL SITUATION' : Peru's miners look to interim president for post-pandemic stability
RE
03:08pThe S&P 500 retreats, crude gains as vaccine hopes boost recovery bets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China ups scrutiny of tech giants with draft anti-monopoly rules
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Westfield owner Unibail rethinks funding after rights issue blocked
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
4S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Europe charges Amazon with using dominance and data to squeeze rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group