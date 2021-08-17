Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar gains for second day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries

08/17/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A New Zealand ten dollar note sits underneath a United States one dollar bill in the window of a currency exchange teller in Sydney, Australia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar advanced for a second straight session on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven demand, as investors fretted about Afghanistan, a slowing Chinese economy, and the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant which forced some lockdowns.

The overall tone in financial markets was one of caution, with shares on Wall Street in the red.

A much sharper decline than expected in Tuesday's U.S. retail sales curbed gains in the dollar, but that was offset by the higher-than-forecast rise in industrial production, which accelerated the greenback's gains.

"This morning's retail sales report served to confirm that the U.S. consumer - the world's biggest and most dependable customer - is becoming more cautious," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

"This, combined with evidence of a slowdown in the Chinese economy and ongoing political turmoil in Afghanistan, is driving investors to pay off dollar-funded borrowing positions and pull money out of high-risk markets," he added.

The Afghan Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their shock seizure of Kabul.

Many investors, however, were not comforted by the Taliban's conciliatory tone.

In afternoon trading, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.6% to 93.119. The euro, the biggest component in the dollar index, fell 0.6% to $1.1709.

The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, tumbled to its lowest in three weeks after the country identified its first COVID-19 case since February, prompting the government to announce new short-term lockdown measures.

The currency fell sharply earlier in the global session after Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said Auckland - where the case was reported - would go into lockdown for seven days, while New Zealand as a whole will have the toughest level of lockdown for three days.

It was last down 1.7% at US$0.6904, after dropping to US$0.6900, the lowest since late July.

The Australian dollar fell to a nine-month low after central bank meeting minutes were seen as dovish. It was last down 1.2% at US$0.7253.

The safe-haven Japanese yen was down against a firm dollar, which rose 0.3% to 109.56 yen. The Swiss franc, another safe haven, also fell versus the dollar, which was last up 0.3% at 0.9149 franc.

Investors are looking to Wednesday's minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last month, as several Federal Reserve officials have adopted a more hawkish outlook in recent weeks.

That hawkish view, however, does not take into account the most current data releases, which have come in weaker than expected, such as the poor confidence numbers amid the surge in Delta variant cases and the renewed rise in mitigation measures that could slow growth.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.78% 0.91541 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.63% 0.61904 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.93% 79.468 Delayed Quote.1.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.54% 1.04987 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.20% 0.72511 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.43% 1.89403 Delayed Quote.6.01%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.20% 1.17268 Delayed Quote.5.06%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.98% 1.9886 Delayed Quote.3.58%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.49% 1.25665 Delayed Quote.4.99%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.77% 1.3734 Delayed Quote.1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.79% 1.092383 Delayed Quote.6.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.16% 0.676466 Delayed Quote.5.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.16% 0.72473 Delayed Quote.5.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.42% 0.79195 Delayed Quote.1.72%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.11% 0.141082 Delayed Quote.4.22%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.66% 14.407 Delayed Quote.0.26%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.12% 11982.61 Delayed Quote.2.13%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.63% 1.61479 Delayed Quote.0.92%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) 1.18% 1.69547 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.57% 1.17098 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.17% 11.742 Delayed Quote.3.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.92% 0.018546 Delayed Quote.2.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.21% 0.011473 Delayed Quote.1.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.00% 0.012302 Delayed Quote.1.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.28% 0.013446 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.01% 0.8345 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -1.48% 0.63183 Delayed Quote.1.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.73% 0.69055 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.07% 0.012438 Delayed Quote.4.01%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -1.01% 0.104472 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 1.21% 1.379025 Delayed Quote.4.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:44pNISSAN MOTOR : Renault-Nissan ordered to pay additional wages, despite warning India unit could become 'unviable'
RE
03:42pFast-food chain Nando's temporarily shuts over 40 UK outlets
RE
03:34pIFC INTERNATIONAL FINANCE : helps tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil with record lending in 2021
PU
03:22pDollar gains for second day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries
RE
03:15pANALYSIS : As investors look to Jackson Hole, options markets see 'a lot of nothing'
RE
03:14pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Tanzanian farmers reap the benefits of rapid agricultural mechanization
PU
03:11pU.S. expected to extend transportation mask mandate through Jan. 18 -- sources
RE
03:11pEXCLUSIVE : U.s. agencies informed airlines of the planned extension today citing the rise in delta variant -- sources
RE
03:11pEXCLUSIVE : U.s. set to extend transportation mask mandate through mid-january -- sources
RE
03:04pTwitter tests allowing users to flag misleading tweets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar gains for second day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries
4Investors seek safer havens while eyeing Delta's economic impact
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : European stocks edge higher after data, virus worries linger

HOT NEWS