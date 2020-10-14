Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

Dollar gains on hold as risks keep speculators at bay

10/14/2020 | 01:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken at the Bank of Taiwan in Taipei

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held on to gains against most currencies on Wednesday as renewed questions about a coronavirus vaccine and lack of an agreement on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus prompted a shift to safer assets.

The yuan was little changed versus the dollar after the central bank's daily fixing of the yuan's mid-point was largely in line with estimates, suggesting authorities have paused their attempts to rein in the currency.

The euro and British pound are likely to extend declines, analysts said, as a return of restrictions on economic activity in Europe and Britain to battle a second wave of coronavirus infections unnerves investors.

Currency moves, however, are likely to be subdued as the U.S. presidential election looms on Nov. 3, but analysts said sentiment is leaning against riskier bets, which should support the dollar in the coming days.

"Many factors are pointing to more upside for the dollar," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"U.S. stimulus may not come until after the election. The People's Bank of China is halting the yuan's rise. There's no reason to buy the euro, and there are a lot of euro longs that need to be unwound."

The dollar last stood at $1.1743 per euro <EUR=D3>, holding on to a 0.6% gain from the previous session.

The pound <GBP=D3> traded at $1.2926, nursing a 1% loss from Tuesday.

Sterling also took a hit due to worries about little progress in trade talks between Britain and the European Union and the chance the Bank of England will adopt negative interest rates.

Risk appetite has weakened after Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it is pausing a clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine and Eli Lilly and Co also said it paused a coronavirus antibody treatment.

Hopes are fading that U.S. Republicans and Democrats will reach a compromise on a new round of fiscal stimulus, which would deal a blow to the economic outlook.

Both developments are supporting the dollar, traders said.

The onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> last traded at 6.7408 per dollar. On Monday the yuan posted its biggest daily fall in seven months after the central bank cut foreign exchange forward reserve requirements, which makes it cheaper to short the currency.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> was little changed but is likely to add to its 1% decline on Tuesday due to concern about a row with Beijing over coal imports, traders said.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> edged higher against its U.S. counterpart.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Wednesday that some economic data have surprised to the upside.

But he also said the central bank's discussion of negative interest rates is "not a game of bluff".

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Stanley White


ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.02% 0.94152 Delayed Quote.3.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.00% 75.565 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.01% 1.07627 Delayed Quote.3.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.00% 0.65554 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.71644 Delayed Quote.2.75%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 4.18% 2.49 End-of-day quote.-25.23%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.21% 1.80154 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.01% 1.63883 Delayed Quote.2.57%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.19% 0.9095 Delayed Quote.6.93%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.7337 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
