Dollar gains on safety flows after China data, yuan eases on rate cut

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar rose
on Monday after a new batch of disappointing data from China
bolstered global recession worries, while the yuan weakened
following a People's Bank of China surprise rate cut.
Chinese industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset
investment all fell short of analyst estimates on Monday, as a
nascent recovery from draconian COVID-19 lockdowns faltered.
"Of course, bad data from China also weighs on recession
worries for the rest of the world," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya,
market strategist at Swissquote. That pushed down the euro
against the greenback, she added.
The dollar was also supported by Federal Reserve
policymakers' hawkish comments in response to early signs that
U.S. inflation may have peaked.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin told CNBC on Friday
that he would like to see inflation running at the Fed's 2%
target for "some time" before stopping rate hikes.
"The euro is slowly finding its way back down towards parity
after the spike last week. It is too early for the Fed to take
its foot off the brake, despite the drop in inflation," said
Jens Nærvig Pedersen, chief analyst, FX and rates strategy at
DanskeBank. He maintained a bullish U.S. dollar view.
The onshore yuan eased to a one-week low of
6.7696 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 6.7430,
after the People's Bank of China unexpectedly lowered borrowing
costs on medium-term policy loans and a short-term liquidity
tool for the second time this year.
"Despite the warning of inflation risk and flush liquidity
conditions, the dominant downside risks from the COVID spread
and property-sector rout prompted the PBOC to cut rates to
stimulate demand," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at
Mizuho Bank.
The U.S. dollar index against six peers rose 0.25% to
105.96, consolidating near the middle of its range this month.
Last week, fueling investor hopes for less aggressive Fed
tightening, U.S. data showed the first decline in import prices
for seven months, following statistics showing U.S. consumer and
producer prices also cooling.
Analysts will scour minutes of the Fed's most recent
meeting, due to be released on Wednesday, for more clues on
policymakers' thinking, while retail sales data on Friday will
give some fresh insight on the economy's health.
Money markets now price 43.5% odds of another 75 basis-point
rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee in September,
versus 56.5% probability of a slowing in the pace of tightening.
The euro eased 0.24% to $1.0232, weighed down by
Europe's struggles with the war in Ukraine, the hunt for
non-Russian energy sources and a hit to the German economy from
scant rainfall.
