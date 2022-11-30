Dollar heads for biggest monthly loss since 2010 ahead of Powell speech

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar eased from a
one-week high on Wednesday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell, while optimism over a possible loosening in
China's COVID restrictions set it on course for its biggest
monthly loss since late 2010.
Euro zone inflation in November showed the first monthly
deceleration since June last year, as harmonised consumer prices
rose by just 10% last month, compared with expectations for an
increase of 10.4% in November, and against October's final
reading of 10.6%.
It is still more than five times the European Central Bank's
target rate. But after almost two years of near-relentless
acceleration in inflation, markets could welcome any sign that
the worst may be over.
European assets got a lift on Tuesday after inflation in
Spain and a number of major German states cooled.
"Headline inflation is still way too high and above ECB
staff projections, but the direction of travel matters. Base
effects will become more powerful from here, and unless we get
another energy or food shock, headline is heading down fast,"
Frederick Ducrozet, who is head of macroeconomic research at
Pictet Wealth Management, tweeted.
The euro was last up 0.4% at $1.0366, lifting off a one-week
low earlier on Wednesday at $1.0319. Against sterling, it fell
0.1% to 86.30 pence.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the performance
of the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.37% to
106.48, down from an overnight high of 106.90.
It has lost around 4.3% in November, marking its worst
monthly performance since September 2010, according to
Refinitiv data.
Investors have ratcheted up their bets that inflation has
peaked and the Fed will soon signal a shift to a softer stance
on monetary policy, not least as the world tilts into a likely
recession next year.
“Oil is lower, energy prices are lower. We’ve seen some
central banks back off a little bit in terms of their
hawkishness. We haven’t seen any crazy-hot inflation data from
the major G10 economies, so on the whole, the FX market is
looking to 2023 and seeing moderately reduced expectations for
the severity of the global growth slowdown,” BMO European head
of FX strategy Stephen Gallo said.
Powell will deliver a speech to the Brookings Institution in
Washington at 1830 GMT on the economic outlook and the labour
market, while private-sector employment data for November is due
at 1315 GMT.
Markets show investors are attaching a probability of 63.5%
odds that the Fed raises interest rates by just half a point on
Dec. 14, and a 36.5% chance of another 75 basis point hike.
New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that the
central bank needed to press forward with rate rises, and St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard said there was still "a ways
to go" for policy tightening.
"The underlying message is that the Fed is not happy with
where inflation and employment are at the moment," Bart
Wakabayashi, branch manager at State Street in Tokyo, said.
"Powell will continue to err on the side of hawkishness at
this point in time."
The dollar edged up 0.2% against the yen to 139.01
, as the pair continued to consolidate following a
bounce from a three-month low of 137.50 on Monday.
Sterling rose 0.4% to $1.2002.
Meanwhile, in China, data showed manufacturing came in
weaker than expected, as the government's zero-COVID policies
continue to undermine economic activity.
The offshore yuan gained ground against the dollar,
which fell 1% to 7.0802.
Chinese health officials said on Tuesday they would speed up
COVID-19 vaccinations for the elderly, aiming to overcome a
stumbling block in efforts to ease unpopular "zero-COVID" curbs,
which had sparked vigorous protests in recent days.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Kim
Coghill, Barbara Lewis and Alison Williams)