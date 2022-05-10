Dollar higher in choppy trade as inflation data eyed

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday,
after fluctuating between modest gains and declines earlier in
the session as it held near a two-decade high ahead of a key
reading on inflation that could provide clues on the Federal
Reserve's monetary policy path.
Equities were also choppy and off their initial highs,
although a drop in the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note
below the 3% level helped lift growth stocks and put
the Nasdaq and S&P 500 on track to snap a
three-day losing streak.
Investors will closely eye the April consumer price index
reading on Wednesday for any signs inflation may be starting to
cool, with expectations calling for a 8.1% annual increase
compared to the 8.5% rise recorded in March.
"It’s the calm before inflation data tomorrow, so this is
allowing a breather for risky assets," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington, D.C.
"Nothing has materially improved when it comes to global
growth, worries about China so the market is just seeing there
is an occasion before the inflation data tomorrow and there is a
little bit of positioning going on and that is working in the
favor of risk assets."
The dollar index rose 0.203% at 103.900, with the
euro down 0.24% to $1.053.
The greenback has climbed nearly 9% this year to reach
20-year highs as investors have gravitated towards the safe
haven on concerns about the Fed's ability to tamp down inflation
without causing a recession, along with worries about slowing
growth arising from the war in Ukraine and rising COVID-19 cases
in China.
After the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate
by 50 basis points last week, the largest hike in 22 years,
investors have been attempting to assess how aggressive the
central bank will be. Expectations are completely priced in for
another hike of at least 50 basis points at the central bank's
June meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html.
Multiple Fed officials on Tuesday echoed the need for a 50
basis point hike at the next meeting. Cleveland Federal Reserve
Bank President Loretta Mester on Tuesday said raising interest
rates in half-point increments "makes perfect sense" for the
next couple of Fed meetings.
New York Fed President John Williams said that Chair Jerome
Powell's indication the central bank will hike by half a
percentage point at the next two policy meetings is sensible.
In addition, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller
said now is the time to "hit it" on raising rates to deal with
too-high inflation and an "out of whack" labor market.
"They've been so hawkish so any slight move off that the
market wants to sniff that out," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief
investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management in
Boston.
"Sentiment-wise a lot of people are looking for
capitulation. The dots aren't completely connecting yet for
that."
The Japanese yen weakened 0.12% versus the greenback at
130.42 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2315, down 0.13% on the day.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last rose 2.22% to
$31,627.41 after falling below the $30,000 mark for the first
time since July.
Ethereum last rose 3.92% to $2,380.61.
(Additional reporting by Sinéad Carew, Editing by William
Maclean and Cynthia Osterman)