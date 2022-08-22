Dollar hits 5-week high on hawkish Fed, euro slips on gas woes

* Euro under pressure as Russia to again halt gas supplies
* Yuan dips to nearly 2-year low as PBOC eases policy again
* Aussie, kiwi rebound from 5-week lows amid firm
commodities
* Yen weakens as U.S. 10-year yields top 3%
TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a fresh
five-week high versus major peers on Monday after more Federal
Reserve officials flagged the likelihood of continued aggressive
monetary tightening ahead of the central bank's key Jackson Hole
symposium this week.
The euro sank to a new five-week trough after Russia
announced a three-day halt to European gas supplies via the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline at the end of this month, exacerbating the
region's energy crisis.
China's yuan dropped to its lowest in nearly two years after
the central bank cut key lending rates, adding to a string of
monetary easing measures aimed at shoring up an economy reeling
from COVID-19 clampdowns and a property crisis.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars rebounded strongly
from near five-week lows, helped by firmer commodity prices.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency
against six rivals including the euro, edged up to 108.26 for
the first time since July 15 early in the Asian session before
trading flat at 108.12.
It gained 2.33% last week - its best weekly rally since
April 2020 - amid a chorus of Fed policymakers stressing that
more needs to be done to rein in decades-high inflation.
The latest was Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin on
Friday, saying the "urge" among central bankers was towards
faster, front-loaded rate increases.
"Fed speakers have been stressing the message that more rate
hikes are coming given the fight against inflation has not yet
been won," rattling markets ahead of Jackson Hole on Aug. 25-27,
amid growing expectations for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to stress
that tightening is "still a long way from the end," Rodrigo
Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote
in a client note.
Money markets currently indicate 46.5% odds for another
supersized 75 basis point rate hike on Sept. 21, with a 53.5%
chance for a half-point rise.
Economists in a Reuters poll lean toward a 50 basis-point
increase with recession risks on the rise.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose
above 3% on Monday for the first time since July 21.
Against Japan's currency, which is extremely sensitive to
U.S. yields, the dollar climbed as high as 137.44 yen,
the strongest since July 27.
The dollar rose as high as 6.8308 yuan in onshore trading
for the first time since September 2020 after the
People's Bank of China cut the one- and five-year loan prime
rates, as widely expected. That came after it eased other key
borrowing benchmarks in a surprise move last week.
Against the offshore yuan, the dollar hit 6.8520,
also the strongest since September 2020.
The commodity-linked Aussie gained 0.39% to $0.6902
- rebounding after a slide to $0.68595 on Friday for the first
time since July 19 - as Dalian iron ore rallied more than 2% and
copper also rose.
The kiwi advanced 0.4% to $0.61995 after declining
to $0.61675 at the end of last week, also a first since July 19.
Meanwhile, the euro dipped as low as $1.0026 for
the first time since July 15 before trading flat at $1.0040.
Sterling was little changed at $1.18325, remaining
not far from Friday's five-week low of $1.17925.
Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told German newspaper
Rheinischen Post that the German economy, among the most exposed
to disruptions in Russian gas supply, is "likely" to suffer a
recession over the winter if the energy crisis continues to
deepen.
But he added that even if a German recession is increasingly
probable, the European Central Bank must keep raising rates to
tame inflation.
"Time back below parity looks inevitable" for the euro,
although it may bounce around either side of that mark in the
short term rather than falling strongly through it, Westpac
strategists wrote in a research note.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Edwina and Jacqueline
Wong)