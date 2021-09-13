Dollar hits two-week high as Fed tapering expectations grow

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar stengthened to a
two-week high versus a basket of major currencies on Monday as
market expectation builds that the Federal Reserve could taper
its stimulus sooner rather than later despite a surge in
COVID-19 cases.
The dollar index rose 0.3% to 92.880 in early European
trading hours, its highest level since August 27. It was last up
0.2%.
A flurry of U.S. economic data is due out this week,
starting with U.S. consumer price data on Tuesday, which will
frame the economy's progress ahead of the Federal Reserve's
meeting next week.
The Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker became the
latest offical to say he wants the central bank to start
tapering this year, saying in a Nikkei interview that he was
keen to scale back asset purchases.
"The U.S. dollar's recent rebound has coincided with more
hawkish comments from Fed Presidents," FX analysts at MUFG said
in a note.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Fed
officials will seek to make an agreement to begin paring bond
purchases in November.
Further U.S. data this week should help set the tone ahead
of the meeting, with retail sales and productions figures also
slated for later this week.
The euro was among the currencies to lose ground to the
dollar, dipping 0.3% to $1.17750, its lowest level in a little
over two weeks, after the European Central Bank said last week
it would start to trim its own emergency bond purchases.
The yen also fell back around 0.2% and was last at 110.090.
"A couple of dynamics favour the dollar," said Rodrigo
Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank in
Sydney.
"Re-opening still faces challenges from the consumer, who is
cautious and from bottlenecks which restrict ability for the
economy to rebound with some gusto.
"At the same time rising infections suggest we may still
need to reintroduce restrictions of some sort. The other thing
is that the Fed continues to signal that tapering is coming."
(Reporting by Iain Withers, Additional reporting by Tom
