  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Dollar holds below 2-1/2 week highs before Fed decision

01/26/2022 | 09:37am EST
Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar held below a 2-1/2 week high on Wednesday as risk sentiment stabilized hours before policymakers at the Federal Reserve are widely expected to indicate their readiness to start raising interest rates starting in March.

Markets have been on a rollercoaster ride this week as the combination of a hawkish Fed and slowing growth have unnerved investors, prompting them to dump high-flying technology shares and seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as the dollar.

The currency briefly touched a Jan. 7 high of 96.30 against a basket of currencies on Tuesday before ending below that level.

In relatively quiet trading on Wednesday, it was a shade higher at 96.057 with U.S. stock futures up more than 1%, indicating a stronger start on Wall Street.

"A Fed that attempts to soothe and reassure rocky markets with an orderly outlook for rate hikes could weigh on the greenback," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

"While a Fed that dials up inflation concerns would strike a dollar-positive hawkish note," Manimbo said in a morning note.

But investors' appetite for riskier assets such as stocks and emerging market currencies was playing a bigger role for the dollar than the expected path of Fed rate hikes, said Citibank strategist Ebrahim Rahbari.

Traders also are waiting for details on how the U.S. central bank plans to reduce its almost $9 trillion balance sheet, a process dubbed quantitative tightening (QT).

"Market sentiment remains fragile," TD Securities strategists said, noting that "any hints 'around the starting point for QT or 'sooner' and 'faster' on hikes could be market-moving."

Money markets price in a first Fed rate rise in March, followed by three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

The euro slid 0.11% to $1.1287 after falling to $1.12640 overnight, its lowest since Dec. 21.

Against the Swiss franc, the euro stabilised at 1.0379 francs per euro, not far from a mid-2015 low of 1.03 hit on Monday.

Monetary policy has been a sore point for the euro, given the European Central Bank has downplayed prospects for higher rates this year, making it the main catalyst behind its roughly 4.5% slide versus the dollar the past six months, Manimbo said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:21AM (1421 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 96.0570 95.9730 +0.10% 0.412% +96.1640 +95.9080

Euro/Dollar $1.1287 $1.1302 -0.13% -0.72% +$1.1311 +$1.1272

Dollar/Yen 114.2550 113.8550 +0.36% -0.75% +114.3100 +113.7800

Euro/Yen 128.95 128.67 +0.22% -1.05% +128.9800 +128.6000

Dollar/Swiss 0.9194 0.9183 +0.12% +0.79% +0.9210 +0.9174

Sterling/Dollar $1.3505 $1.3507 +0.00% -0.13% +$1.3522 +$1.3494

Dollar/Canadian 1.2575 1.2634 -0.46% -0.53% +1.2630 +1.2560

Aussie/Dollar $0.7167 $0.7153 +0.20% -1.41% +$0.7177 +$0.7141

Euro/Swiss 1.0377 1.0377 +0.00% +0.08% +1.0391 +1.0370

Euro/Sterling 0.8355 0.8370 -0.18% -0.54% +0.8373 +0.8343

NZ $0.6681 $0.6685 -0.04% -2.37% +$0.6698 +$0.6678

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.8850 8.9365 -0.55% +0.89% +8.9380 +8.8725

Euro/Norway 10.0292 10.0994 -0.70% +0.16% +10.1028 +10.0076

Dollar/Sweden 9.2524 9.2628 -0.19% +2.60% +9.2813 +9.2448

Euro/Sweden 10.4437 10.4635 -0.19% +2.05% +10.4790 +10.4288

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, John Stonestreet, Alexandra Hudson)

By Herbert Lash and Saikat Chatterjee


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS