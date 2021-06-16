Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar holds below one-month high as currency markets wait for Fed

06/16/2021 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past a montage of old U.S. dollar bills outside a currency exchange bureau ahead of a scheduled State visit by the U.S. President Barack Obama in Kenya's capital Nairobi

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on Wednesday, with currency markets generally quiet ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, where investors will be looking for any sign of response to the jump in U.S. inflation.

The Fed concludes its policy meeting later in the day and will release new economic projections along with a policy statement at 1400 EDT (1800 GMT).

The central bank is widely expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers about when and how fast to pare back the massive bond-buying programme launched in 2020, but most investors think the Fed will refrain from any hints of starting tapering its stimulus in the near future.

At 0712 GMT, the dollar was flat on the day against a basket of currencies, at 90.504. On Tuesday, it hit a one-month high of 90.677, despite mixed U.S. economic data.

The euro was little changed against the dollar, at $1.212.

U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in May but sales in April were revised sharply up and are way above their pre-pandemic level.

Separate data showed that wholesale price inflation accelerated to 6.6%. Consumer price data last week showed the sharpest rise in more than a dozen years.

Market participants will be listening for any change in tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about whether the inflation is likely to be temporary or longer-lasting.

"If Powell sounds hawkish after all, the USD reaction is going to be more pronounced," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.

"Because the market is preparing more for large potential moves it then makes sense that EUR-USD will trade closer to 1.21 than to 1.22 until the FOMC meeting."

Risk-related currencies were slightly higher, with the New Zealand dollar up 0.3% at $0.7145 and the Australian dollar - which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite - up 0.2% at $0.7701.

The pound was up 0.2% at $1.4109 after British inflation unexpectedly jumped above the Bank of England's 2% target in May.

In the oil market, Brent hit the highest since April 2019 due to a mix of post-pandemic demand and restricted production.[O/R]

Japan's exports rose at the fastest pace since 1980 in May and a key gauge of capital spending grew, helping the world's third largest economy offset sluggish domestic demand as COVID-19 vaccinations boost business activity in key markets.

The dollar was a touch lower versus the yen, with the pair changing hands at 109.91.

The Chinese yuan was little changed versus the dollar, hovering around the key 6.40 level, after China's industrial output and retail sales data both were below their forecasts.

Elsewhere, bitcoin was at around $40,158, having climbed above $40,000 earlier in the week following tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, who said that Tesla may resume transactions using the cryptocurrency.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.0.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.09% 84.667 Delayed Quote.6.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.20% 0.77005 Delayed Quote.0.23%
BITCOIN - EURO -0.51% 33104.95 Real-time Quote.41.54%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.44% 40135.29 Real-time Quote.40.28%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.21% 1.16382 Delayed Quote.4.01%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.15% 155.199 Delayed Quote.10.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.41153 Delayed Quote.3.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.677149 Delayed Quote.5.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.03% 90.301 Delayed Quote.11.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.82106 Delayed Quote.4.87%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.08% 133.349 Delayed Quote.5.89%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 1.2127 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.02% 0.011239 Delayed Quote.0.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.13% 1.498734 Delayed Quote.6.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.01363 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.06% 0.8167 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.08% 74.3 Delayed Quote.40.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.19% 78.536 Delayed Quote.6.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.71429 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 6.3976 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.04% 0.824538 Delayed Quote.0.77%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.11% 109.94 Delayed Quote.6.64%
WTI 0.03% 72.421 Delayed Quote.47.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aIndia's fuel sales recover as lockdown restrictions ease
RE
03:55aDollar holds below one-month high as currency markets wait for Fed
RE
03:52aChina says still sees pressure on firms, employment
RE
03:51aDollar holds below one-month high as currency markets wait for Fed
RE
03:50aChina to release copper, aluminium and zinc reserves to stabilise prices
RE
03:44aChina rejects and deplores U.S.-EU summit criticism
RE
03:42aChina's refinery output hits record as margins improve on new taxes
RE
03:31aChina's factory output, retail sales, investment all miss expectations in May
RE
03:28aGold little changed as investors await Fed's view on stimulus outlook
RE
03:26aMade.com shares fall 7% after completing London IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia circles the wagons ahead of Fed, oil eyes 2019 high
2U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
3Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
4Oil rises as demand outlook improves, U.S. inventories fall
5UK inflation jumps past Bank of England target, hits 2.1%

HOT NEWS