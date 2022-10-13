Advanced search
Dollar holds firm, yen hovers around 32-year low

10/13/2022 | 10:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of the euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, GB pound and Chinese yuan are seen in this picture illustration, in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather on Friday after a volatile overnight session as red-hot U.S. inflation data pointed to more aggressive interest rate hikes, while traders were on edge about intervention as the yen wallowed near a three-decade low.

The dollar index was little changed after falling 0.5% in the previous session as investors digested data that showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September.

The temporary fall in the dollar was partly driven by the sharp recovery in Wall Street stocks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong said.

Wall Street indexes made a dramatic recovery, closing sharply higher after an earlier sell-off on Thursday as investors rushed back into riskier bets.

However, the investment mood remained broadly cautious, which is likely to continue to support the dollar.

"I doubt the weaker dollar will sustain ... the dollar is the safe-haven currency currently," Kong said.

Focus now shifts to next month's Federal Reserve policy meeting where the it is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point (bps) rate increase.

The dollar was trading at 147.43 to the yen, not far off from the 32-year peak of 147.665 it hit in the previous session.

Investors remained on the watch for an intervention from the government to prop up the fragile currency. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated the government's readiness to take "appropriate action" against excessive currency volatility.

Last month, Japan intervened to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore up the battered currency.

Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Bank of Australia, said any intervention from here will be about the speed of depreciation rather than a specific level.

Meanwhile, sterling last traded at $1.1309, down 0.18% on the day, reversing earlier steep gains against the dollar following reports of a possible U-turn by the UK government on its fiscal plans.

The Australian dollar was up 0.22% versus the greenback at $0.631, coming off two and half year low it touched in the previous session.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0136 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $0.9773 $0.9778 -0.05% -14.03% +0.9778 +0.9763

Dollar/Yen 147.2750 147.3100 -0.04% +28.02% +147.4400 +147.2500

Euro/Yen 143.95 143.95 +0.00% +10.46% +144.0500 +143.8400

Dollar/Swiss 1.0008 1.0014 -0.09% +9.69% +1.0019 +1.0005

Sterling/Dollar 1.1309 1.1332 -0.17% -16.35% +1.1332 +1.1293

Dollar/Canadian 1.3754 1.3752 +0.01% +8.78% +1.3769 +1.3745

Aussie/Dollar 0.6306 0.6298 +0.13% -13.24% +0.6314 +0.6290

NZ 0.5649 0.5640 +0.25% -17.39% +0.5661 +0.5635

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Ankur Banerjee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.26% 0.86858 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.61% 93.302 Delayed Quote.9.36%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.04% 1.11724 Delayed Quote.5.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.29% 0.63229 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.53% 0.63311 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.35% 1.78847 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.25% 166.874 Delayed Quote.2.69%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.13242 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.26% 1.151039 Delayed Quote.6.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.35% 107.412 Delayed Quote.16.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.7282 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.01% 99.17 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 13428.13 Real-time Quote.10.89%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.38% 1.54548 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.20% 144.216 Delayed Quote.8.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 0.97859 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.57% 0.019208 Delayed Quote.4.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.06% 1.792661 Delayed Quote.15.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012162 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.32% 0.6778 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.75% 5178.76 Real-time Quote.-16.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.58% 83.491 Delayed Quote.3.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.53% 0.5664 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.54% 1.579529 Delayed Quote.15.88%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.04% 147.364 Delayed Quote.26.78%
HOT NEWS