Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar holds gains after Fed comments, sterling ticks up after BoE

08/05/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar held gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday after hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve led markets to move forward the likely timing of a policy tightening.

Sterling ticked slightly higher after the Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1%.

The Bank said notably that it would start reducing its stock of bonds when its policy rate reaches 0.5% by not reinvesting proceeds and that it would consider actively selling down holdings when the rate reaches at least 1%.

"While markets took the news of the 7-1 split as dovish initially, the undertones of today's policy statement and monetary policy report (MPR) are much more hawkish than initially expected," said Simon Harvey, senior FX analyst at Monex Europe.

The euro ticked higher 0.15% to $1.1854, having recoiled from a top of $1.1899 overnight. The dollar also reached 109.75 yen, although the yen began to recover some lost ground.

On Wednesday, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022, setting the stage for a move in early 2023.

He and three other Fed members also signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early next depending on the labour market over the next few months.

"Clarida's comments are allowing the dollar to stay well supported into the payrolls numbers on Friday," said ING FX strategists Francesco Pesole and Chris Turner.

"For today, the dollar could merely find some stabilisation amid a fairly quiet U.S. calendar (focus will only be on jobless claims)."

MIXED DATA

Predicting the jobs report with any confidence remains tricky as the spread of the Delta variant and labour bottlenecks roil the market.

Thus, the median forecast for payrolls is 870,000 while the range of estimates stretches from 350,000 to 1.6 million.

Mixed data on Wednesday added to the uncertainty as a surprisingly weak ADP report on private hiring clashed with the strongest reading yet for U.S. services.

Clarida's comments led investors to price in slightly higher chances of a hike in late 2022/early 2023 and to a flattening of the Treasury yield curve as short-term yields rose.

Such a move would likely precede any tightening by the European Central Bank, which is battling to get inflation near its target.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) seems likely to hike rates at its next policy meeting on Aug. 18, making it the first in the developed world to move since the pandemic hit.

A super-strong jobs report on Wednesday added to the case for New Zealand tightening and sent the kiwi to a one-month peak of $0.7088 overnight, before steadying at $0.7041.

"NZ's economy has almost closed its output gap and will risk overheating if stimulus is not reduced," said Westpac's head of NZ strategy Imre Speizer. "Markets are fully pricing a 25 bps rate hike, and are flirting with some chance of 50 bps."

He recommended buying the kiwi on any pullback to $0.7005, for a target of $0.7300.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Ritvik Carvalho and Wayne Cole


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.62533 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.40% 0.74123 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.13% 1.17496 Delayed Quote.4.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.39247 Delayed Quote.1.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.674709 Delayed Quote.4.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.79931 Delayed Quote.1.60%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.02% 129.68 Delayed Quote.2.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.1849 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.05% 0.01139 Delayed Quote.1.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.01349 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.44% 0.70719 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.11% 0.843832 Delayed Quote.2.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52aANALYSIS : Democrats see chance to reset Wall St. oversight when top Fed official steps down
RE
07:52aDaily Mail publisher to sell insurance unit RMS to Moody's for $2 billion
RE
07:52aDollar holds gains after Fed comments, sterling ticks up after BoE
RE
07:50aTSX futures gain on strong corporate earnings
RE
07:45aChina caps cinema attendance at 75% of capacity in low-risk areas
RE
07:44aSterling holds gains as BoE sticks with stimulus despite inflation
RE
07:44aRegeneron results beat estimates on COVID-19 therapy boost
RE
07:37aRobinhood slides 10% after four days of surge
RE
07:36aCigna sees larger impact from pandemic to 2021 earnings
RE
07:35aBank of England Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 0.1%
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5Cost cuts, asset sales keep Rolls-Royce on track despite weak travel

HOT NEWS