Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar holds its ground ahead of inflation data, yuan steadies

12/10/2021 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* U.S. CPI data due at 1330 GMT

* Yuan nudges higher after Thursday's drop

* Euro stuck just below $1.13

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The dollar held its ground on Friday as traders prepared for U.S. inflation figures later that could cement the course of interest rate rises next year, while the Chinese yuan regained its footing after a big tumble in the previous session.

The euro, seen as vulnerable to a Federal Reserve hike especially if European rate rises lag, dropped 0.4% on Thursday and was steady at $1.129 in early European trading - still not far from its 2021 low of $1.1186.

The dollar index nudged higher to 96.255 and was headed for its seventh consecutive weekly rise ahead of the data, which is due at 1330 GMT. Annual price gains of 6.8% are expected and any upside surprise will be interpreted as a case for a faster Fed taper and rate rises sooner.

U.S. consumer confidence data is also due on Friday, and if it holds up could portend more price pressures ahead.

Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said hawkish comments recently pointed towards tighter policy and added that for inflation numbers, "the bar is extremely high for today's data print to alter their (policymakers') course, especially with the Covid outlook having not deteriorated markedly since his (Chair Jerome Powell's) testimony."

The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan all meet next week and the combination of higher inflation, possible central bank responses and the spread of the Omicron variant have set market volatility gauges surging .

"Judging by the way the dollar is trading ... I'd argue traders are positioning for a higher CPI print which cements a view that the Fed will increase the pace of tapering its QE programme," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

China's yuan fell in onshore and offshore markets on Thursday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) raised FX reserve requirements for the second time since June and was further pressured when the central bank set its trading band midpoint weaker than expected.

Sustained yuan buying from corporates who've amassed an enormous dollar stockpile over the pandemic years drove a bit of a recovery to 6.3650 per dollar on Friday, however - suggesting to analysts it might steady rather than reverse too far. The offshore currency traded at 6.3717 after rising to 6.33 before Thursday's tumble, its highest since May 2018.

"This move by the PBOC should negate any immediate expectations of further downside drift in the dollar/yuan, although a sustained upward move in the pair is not expected," said analysts at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "The base case for now is a return to the previous 6.3600 to 6.4000 range."

The yen was last down slightly at 113.58 per dollar. Sterling meanwhile fell 0.1% to $1.3214, towards the 2021 low of $1.3161 plumbed this week as a strong dollar rattled most G10 currencies and the UK introduced new restrictions to fight the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.06% 0.63315 Delayed Quote.0.31%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.18% 81.211 Delayed Quote.2.61%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.71505 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.36% 2.75 End-of-day quote.3.77%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.07% 1.17012 Delayed Quote.4.05%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.04% 150.09 Delayed Quote.6.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.32148 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.696641 Delayed Quote.8.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.09% 89.336 Delayed Quote.10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.78645 Delayed Quote.0.65%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.89% 10.922 Delayed Quote.23.16%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.02% 12233.47 Delayed Quote.4.68%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.09% 128.247 Delayed Quote.2.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.12916 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.30% 0.011682 Delayed Quote.4.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.20% 1.498756 Delayed Quote.6.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.32% 0.013192 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.29% 0.8118 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.36% 6410.145 Real-time Quote.9.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.08% 77.019 Delayed Quote.4.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.17% 0.67808 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 6.3692 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.02% 0.885606 Delayed Quote.7.67%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.13% 113.576 Delayed Quote.10.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38aSpanish Industrial Production Fell in October
DJ
03:31aEuro zone bond yields hold ground ahead of U.S. CPI
RE
03:30aTop Glove warns of weak demand as profit slumps; shares fall
RE
03:29aDollar holds its ground ahead of inflation data, yuan steadies
RE
03:28aDollar holds its ground ahead of inflation data, yuan steadies
RE
03:27aJapan's greenhouse gas emissions drop to record low in year to March 2021
RE
03:17aDaimler Truck shares trade at 28 euros on market debut
RE
03:13aJapan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks
RE
03:10aCanadian pension fund invest $300 million into UK's Octopus Energy, forms partnership
RE
03:10aGerman Inflation Rises at Fastest Pace in Almost 30 Years -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
2General Motors returns to rare earth magnets with two U.S. deals
3Costco warns of holiday delays even as results top estimates
4Asian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data
5Bayer Wins Second Roundup Cancer Case in California

HOT NEWS