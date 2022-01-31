Dollar holds near 18-month high ahead of busy central bank week

HONG KONG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar held most of last
week's gains on Monday but hung just off 18-month highs against
major currencies as ebbing market turbulence took some of the
bid out of safe-haven assets.
The prospect that investors could see renewed volatility
this week remains, however, with key Australian, UK and European
central bank meetings taking place in the days ahead.
The euro was at $1.1161, up 0.16%, having fallen to
$1.1119 on Friday, its weakest since June 2020. The Aussie was
at $0.701, up 0.35%, after touching its lowest since July 2020
on Friday.
The greenback had its best week in seven months last week
supported by investors seeking safety amid a sell-off in riskier
assets and by analysts raising forecasts for U.S. interest rate
hikes.
MSCI's 50-country main world index is headed
for its worst month since the start of the pandemic although
Asian markets regained some composure on Monday.
Market pricing now suggests a more than 90% chance of at
least four Fed rate hikes by the end of the year and a 67%
chance of at least five.
"The USD 'smiled' again, drawing on a combination of rates
repricing and much weaker risk sentiment," said analysts at
Barclays.
Looking forward, they said the potential for further dollar
gains based on rate hike expectations was limited, as last
week's moves mean an "aggressive normalisation cycle" is now
priced in, though weak and volatile equities could push it
higher.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major peers was at 97.131, down 0.1%, but still
close to Friday's 18-month intraday top of 97.441.
The yen was at 115.47 per dollar, in the middle of its
recent range, buffeted by the headwind of rising U.S. rate
expectations with little prospect of rate hikes at home, but
supported by some demand for it as a safe-haven.
While U.S. payroll figures are out on Friday, the focus this
week shifts a little away from the Fed to other central banks.
Australia-watchers await the central bank's Tuesday meeting,
amid rising expectations it will announce an end to its
quantitative easing programme. That will be followed by a speech
by the RBA's governor on Wednesday and a statement on monetary
policy Friday.
The week "will go far to define the psychology of the market
for the next few months," said Westpac analysts. "That QE will
cease will not be a surprise, so the real focus is on the RBA’s
shifting economic view and its implications for the
cash rate."
The Bank of England also holds its meeting on Thursday, with
a Reuters poll of economists predicting a second rate hike in
less than two months, as the BOE reverses more pandemic
stimulus, after inflation jumped to its highest in nearly 30
years.
The European Central Bank also has a policy meeting on
Thursday. While no policy change is expected, analysts are
starting to warn that approaching rate hikes from the Fed will
shrink the ECB's window for action.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was just below
$37,700, after a quiet weekend for the digital asset.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sam Holmes)