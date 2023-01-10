Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar holds near seven-month lows as traders await inflation data

01/10/2023 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) -

The dollar was little changed versus the euro and other major currencies on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level in seven months as investors positioned themselves ahead of key inflation report later in the week.

The euro edged up 0.01% against the greenback to $1.0733 at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), just below its seven-month high of $1.07605 hit Monday. Sterling dipped 0.24% to $1.2151, just below Monday's three-week top.

The dollar has been trending lower as market participants question whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to increase interest rates beyond 5% to curb inflation, as the effects of last year's aggressive rate hikes have already begun to show.

Data last week showed that while the U.S. economy added jobs at a solid clip in December, wage growth slowed, while another report showed that services activity weakened.

Investors now expect rates to peak just under 5% by June, before starting to come down later in the year.

Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Monday that rates have further to go and will remain at elevated levels.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell avoided speaking about rate hikes in a speech in Sweden on Tuesday.

"Until a more hawkish Fed narrative emerges, the dollar is likely to remain under pressure," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, who added that current dollar weakness may be overdone.

The pause in the dollar's decline comes as traders ready themselves for U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Thursday.

"Markets are realizing we've reduced exposure to the dollar ahead of CPI, and there is still a sizable risk that U.S. inflation conditions remain more persistent and the Fed has called it right and are going to have to hold rates higher for longer," said Simon Harvey head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

The U.S. dollar index which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, with the euro given the greatest weight, was up 0.097% at 103.27, having tumbled 0.7% and touched a seven-month low of 102.93 in the previous session.

China's rapid reopening of its borders following pandemic restrictions also provided another boost toward riskier assets and currencies this week away from the safe haven appeal of the greenback, particularly moving China-linked currencies.

The China-sensitive Australian dollar spiked at a more than four-month peak of $0.6950 in the previous session. It was last 0.51% lower at $0.6878.

The offshore yuan last traded at 6.7878 per dollar, after hitting its strongest in five months of 6.7590 earlier in the session.

The dollar edged 0.13% lower versus the yen to 132.065. The Japanese currency has been broadly strengthening after the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) surprise tweak to its yield curve policy late last year.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Alun John in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.18% 0.92375 Delayed Quote.0.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.40% 0.64074 Delayed Quote.1.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.00% 90.997 Delayed Quote.1.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.30% 1.08148 Delayed Quote.1.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.25% 0.63468 Delayed Quote.1.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.41% 0.68808 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.19% 1.7668 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.21% 1.13243 Delayed Quote.0.62%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.18% 160.79 Delayed Quote.0.70%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.2158 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.23% 0.693967 Delayed Quote.1.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.18% 98.499 Delayed Quote.1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.22% 0.74476 Delayed Quote.0.83%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 12827.15 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.42% 1.56005 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.39% 141.978 Delayed Quote.0.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.07362 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.65% 0.011424 Delayed Quote.0.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.80% 1.620168 Delayed Quote.1.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.58% 0.012256 Delayed Quote.0.21%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.23% 0.6975 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.64% 5667.14 Real-time Quote.1.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.29% 84.132 Delayed Quote.0.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.63616 Delayed Quote.0.19%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.16% 6.79025 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.02% 0.931411 Delayed Quote.0.37%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.39% 132.24 Delayed Quote.0.53%
Latest news "Economy"
11:49aThales won't take stake in Atos' spun-off unit Evidian - spokesperson
RE
11:48aSiemens Energy consortium receives 4-billion-euro wind power grid contract
RE
11:48aFedEx to trim more Sunday deliveries - Insider
RE
11:46aWorld Bank won't abandon top credit rating to boost climate lending -Malpass
RE
11:44aFrance to raise retirement age to 64 - Prime Minister Borne
RE
11:38aChevron's first cargo of Venezuelan oil after license departs to U.S
RE
11:34aAustrian court acquits far-right leader in corruption retrial
RE
11:33aThales will not take a stake in atos' spun-off unit evidian - sp…
RE
11:33aNorth America to boost semiconductor industry, doubts persist on Mexico energy policy
RE
11:29aBabies "R" Us to return with store at American Dream mall
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
2Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid climate..
3BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
4Analyst recommendations: Admiral, Apple, AT&T, Boeing, NetApp...
5Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

HOT NEWS