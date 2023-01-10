Dollar holds near seven-month lows as traders await inflation data

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) -
The dollar was little changed versus the euro and other
major currencies on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level
in seven months as investors positioned themselves ahead of key
inflation report later in the week.
The euro edged up 0.01% against the greenback to
$1.0733 at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), just below its seven-month
high of $1.07605 hit Monday. Sterling dipped 0.24% to
$1.2151, just below Monday's three-week top.
The dollar has been trending lower as market participants
question whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to increase
interest rates beyond 5% to curb inflation, as the effects of
last year's aggressive rate hikes have already begun to show.
Data last week showed that while the U.S. economy added
jobs at a solid clip in December, wage growth slowed, while
another report showed that services activity weakened.
Investors now expect rates to peak just under 5% by
June, before starting to come down later in the year.
Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco
Fed President Mary Daly said on Monday that rates have further
to go and will remain at elevated levels.
But Fed Chair Jerome Powell avoided speaking about rate
hikes in a speech in Sweden on Tuesday.
"Until a more hawkish Fed narrative emerges, the dollar is
likely to remain under pressure," said Win Thin, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, who added that
current dollar weakness may be overdone.
The pause in the dollar's decline comes as traders ready
themselves for U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on
Thursday.
"Markets are realizing we've reduced exposure to the
dollar ahead of CPI, and there is still a sizable risk that U.S.
inflation conditions remain more persistent and the Fed has
called it right and are going to have to hold rates higher for
longer," said Simon Harvey head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.
The U.S. dollar index which tracks the greenback
against a basket of currencies, with the euro given the greatest
weight, was up 0.097% at 103.27, having tumbled 0.7% and touched
a seven-month low of 102.93 in the previous session.
China's rapid reopening of its borders following
pandemic restrictions also provided another boost toward riskier
assets and currencies this week away from the safe haven appeal
of the greenback, particularly moving China-linked currencies.
The China-sensitive Australian dollar spiked at
a more than four-month peak of $0.6950 in the previous session.
It was last 0.51% lower at $0.6878.
The offshore yuan last traded at 6.7878 per dollar,
after hitting its strongest in five months of 6.7590 earlier in
the session.
The dollar edged 0.13% lower versus the yen to
132.065. The Japanese currency has been broadly strengthening
after the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) surprise tweak to its yield
curve policy late last year.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Alun John in London;
Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and William Maclean)