Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar holds near two-week lows in Fed's wake

08/30/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar stabilized after falling to two-week lows on Monday as the greenback attempted to recover from Friday's drop on comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that were interpreted as dovish.

The dollar had one of its biggest daily percentage declines of the month on Friday after Powell said tapering could begin this year, but the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

The dollar index hit a two-week low at 92.595 before firming slightly, and was last up 0.008% at 92.677.

"The market is still digesting Powell's dovish tapering speech and you are probably seeing the market is a little confused that Treasury yields are not getting the go-ahead for lift-off here, and that is going to be data dependent on everything with inflation and the job markets," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 8/32 in price to yield 1.2852%, from 1.312% late on Friday as investors began to turn their focus to Friday's U.S. payrolls report, which will provide more insight into the Fed's likely policy path.

Expectations are for non-farm payrolls to increase by 750,000 in August, with the unemployment rate forecast to dip to 5.2% from 5.4%. Other data likely to be eyed this week include inflation figures from Europe as well as gauges of the U.S. and Chinese manufacturing sectors.

"You are probably not going to see a whole lot of conviction behind anything before we get past Friday," said Moya.

The dollar briefly ticked higher following data on Monday that showed pending home sales declined for a second straight month in July and a report on manufacturing activity in August from the Dallas Federal Reserve showed a slowing from the prior month.

The euro was up 0.06% to $1.1799 after hitting its highest in more than three weeks at 1.181.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 109.89 per dollar.

Overall trade in Europe was subdued because of a public holiday in Britain. Moya noted the holiday tends to disrupt normal currency flows.

For the month the dollar index has gained about 0.7%.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:09PM (1909 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

92.6650 92.6700 +0.01% 2.983% +92.7910 +92.5950

Euro/Dollar

!RIC !RIC !RIC !RIC !RIC !RIC

{EUR=EBS} is {EUR=EBS} {EUR=EBS} is {EUR=EBS} is {EUR=EBS} {EUR=EBS}

invalid is invalid invalid% invalid% is invalid is invalid

Dollar/Yen

!RIC !RIC !RIC !RIC !RIC !RIC

{JPY=EBS} is {JPY=EBS} {JPY=EBS} is {JPY=EBS} is {JPY=EBS} {JPY=EBS}

invalid is invalid invalid% invalid% is invalid is invalid

Euro/Yen

129.66 129.54 +0.09% +2.16% +129.7000 +129.4900

Dollar/Swiss

!RIC !RIC !RIC !RIC !RIC !RIC

{CHF=EBS} is {CHF=EBS} {CHF=EBS} is {CHF=EBS} is {CHF=EBS} {CHF=EBS}

invalid is invalid invalid% invalid% is invalid is invalid

Sterling/Dollar

$1.3762 $1.3761 +0.04% +0.76% +$1.3774 +$1.3734

Dollar/Canadian

1.2608 1.2611 -0.02% -0.99% +1.2634 +1.2575

Aussie/Dollar

$0.7296 $0.7310 -0.18% -5.15% +$0.7318 +$0.7286

Euro/Swiss

1.0818 1.0746 +0.67% +0.10% +1.0826 +1.0748

Euro/Sterling

0.8571 0.8567 +0.05% -4.10% +0.8581 +0.8567

NZ

Dollar/Dollar $0.7002 $0.7008 -0.06% -2.46% +$0.7014 +$0.6988

Dollar/Norway

8.6610 8.7095 -0.53% +0.89% +8.7295 +8.6470

Euro/Norway

10.2200 10.2769 -0.55% -2.34% +10.3000 +10.1996

Dollar/Sweden

8.6220 8.6361 -0.12% +5.19% +8.6520 +8.6151

Euro/Sweden

10.1732 10.1855 -0.12% +0.96% +10.2069 +10.1656

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pFed's Mester not ready to accept recent inflation surge as meeting central bank's goal
RE
03:23pNigeria to partner with Bitt Inc to launch 'eNaira' digital currency
RE
03:21pGlobal equities hit record highs; oil closes higher
RE
03:13pUber proposes industry-wide gig worker benefits model in Canada
RE
03:12pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Washington Area Employment – July 2021
PU
03:10pDollar holds near two-week lows in Fed's wake
RE
02:50pTelegram Tops 1 Billion Downloads - TechCrunch
RE
02:50pInstant messaging app telegram has been downloaded over 1 billion times globally- techcrunch citing sensor tower
RE
02:49pHousing affordability to worsen near-term, even as price rises cool off
RE
02:42pAfter Ida, US energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Global equities hit record highs; oil closes higher
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots su..
5Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

HOT NEWS