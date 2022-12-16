Dollar holds on to gains after rallying on rate hikes

LONDON/TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The dollar was little
changed on Friday after jumping in the previous session, as
traders analysed a raft of central bank rate hikes and grappled
with the prospect that borrowing costs still have a way to
climb.
The euro was flat against the dollar in early
European trading at $1.063. That followed a 0.5% fall on
Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest
rates and signalled it was far from finished, raising fears
about the potential damage to the global economy and sending
investors towards the safe-haven greenback.
A day earlier, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said
policymakers expected U.S. rates to rise further and stay
elevated for longer. The "hawkish" rhetoric of central banks has
caused traders to reconsider their bets that the pain from
rising interest rates might soon be over, triggering a sell-off
in global stocks and European bonds on Thursday and Friday.
"Yesterday was a big 'risk-off', so typically the dollar
stands to benefit as a safe-haven asset," said Alvin Tan, head
of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"In the short term we have a situation in which the market
wants to sell dollars, not withstanding yesterday's price
action, but as we get into the new year we think that could
reverse on account of the global growth slowdown."
Against Japan's yen, the greenback was down 0.54%
on Friday to 137.01. Yet it was up 0.43% against sterling
, with pounds changing hands at $1.213.
The dollar index, which gauges the currency against
six major peers, was roughly flat at 104.53, after rallying more
than 0.9% on Thursday.
The index has surged around 9% this year as the Fed has
hiked interest rates hard, sucking money back towards
dollar-denominated bonds. Yet it has dropped roughly 8% since
hitting a 20-year high in September, as a slowdown in U.S.
inflation has raised hopes the Fed's rate-hiking cycle might
soon end.
The dollar-yen pair was among the most volatile on Friday.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) decides policy on Tuesday, and while no
change is expected at that meeting, some market participants
have begun betting on some tweaks to stimulus as Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda prepares to depart in April.
"I am with the market consensus and don't expect any policy
change at the BOJ's December meeting, but I want to carefully
watch for any comments from Governor Kuroda about the next
leadership," said Takahiro Sekido, chief Japan strategist at
MUFG.
"Market participants may take that as a signal for policy
normalisation, and that may support a strong yen," added Sekido,
who says the dollar may weaken to 125 yen over 2023.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was 0.11%
lower at $0.669. It slid 2.38% in the previous session - its
biggest drop since March 2020.
The New Zealand dollar rose 0.17% to $0.635.
