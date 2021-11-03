Dollar hovers near peaks as Fed heads for taper

* U.S. dollar near 2021 highs vs euro, yen
* Currency markets quiet in busy cenbank week
* Aussie rebounds partially after RBA-triggered drop
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near recent
peaks versus the euro and the yen on Wednesday as investors
waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve to start unwinding its
pandemic-era stimulus and to assess Chair Jerome Powell's take
on inflationary pressures.
Moves were small in Asia and at the start of the European
trading day in the middle of a busy week for central banks, with
the Bank of England meeting on Thursday.
The dollar index traded unchanged on the day at 94.11
, close to its 2021 peak of 94.563 hit last month.
Against the euro the greenback was also flat at $1.1579
, near the $1.1522 low reached in October and which
marked the strongest level for the dollar since July 2020.
Dollar/yen traded at 113.94, near a four-year high
.
The Fed is expected to announce the tapering of its $120
billion-a-month asset purchase programme in its policy statement
at 1800 GMT.
Traders are focused on clues around what that means for rate
rises, after a month of seismic bond market moves in
anticipation of hikes as soon as next year.
Analysts are divided as to what the Fed meeting and
statement will mean for the dollar.
"The dollar bearish case today is that the tapering is
widely expected and an inherently dovish Fed, concerned about
upsetting the bond market, does not change its statement
substantially," ING strategists wrote.
"Yet at some point, the Fed is going to have to acknowledge
that elevated inflation does not 'largely reflect transitory
factors'. Many dovish central banks around the world are already
doing this and should the Fed start to show greater concern
about this today, U.S. rates and the dollar could get a boost."
Investors will watch closely for Chair Powell's assessment
of inflation after other central banks have signalled a more
hawkish tilt in the face of rising price pressures, although
whether that means higher interest rates soon is still to be
seen.
"Fed Policy is under challenge in ways that cannot be
remembered since the early Volcker years," said Deutsche Bank
strategist Alan Ruskin.
"Inflation is taking off with an economy that has been
pricing itself off zero nominal rates and dramatic negative real
rates for the last 18 months," he said.
A day ago, the Reserve Bank of Australia abandoned its
short-term yield target and dropped its expectation of holding
rates at record lows until 2024, though the Aussie fell because
the bank also pushed back on aggressive pricing for 2022
hikes.
The Aussie had dropped 1.2% against the dollar on
Tuesday and sat at $0.7448 on Wednesday, up 0.3% from the
session open. The kiwi was also dragged 1% lower, but
found support on Wednesday from strong labour data and hovered
at $0.7134, up 0.3%.
Money markets are pricing in a 15 basis point hike from the
Bank of England on Thursday, although a weaker pound this week
suggest some nervousness that the BoE could disappoint.
Sterling fell to a two-week low at $1.3606.
(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by
Barbara Lewis)