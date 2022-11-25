Dollar hovers near three-month low amid bets Fed will slow hikes

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on
Friday but stayed near a three-month low and on track for a
weekly loss as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing
monetary policy tightening as soon as December preoccupied
investors.
The euro was set for weekly gains with the GfK institute
survey bringing some relief, showing on Friday that German
consumer sentiment is expected to stabilise next month with the
help of energy measures.
Risk-sensitive sterling was near a three-month high
against the U.S. currency.
"We've still got the third successive day of positive risk
sentiment ... I think that is keeping the U.S. dollar subdued
pretty much across the board," said Ray Attrill, head of FX
strategy at National Australia Bank.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index
stood at 106.06, edging up 0.2% on the day, after thin trading
on Thursday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Minutes from the Fed's November meeting released earlier
this week showed that a "substantial majority" of policymakers
agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest
rate rises.
Those remarks sent the dollar tumbling as the Fed's
aggressive rate increases and market expectations of how high
the central bank could take them has been a big driver of the
currency's 10% surge this year.
Supporting the dollar index, the Japanese yen
slipped 0.5% on the day to 139.40 to the dollar, with core
consumer prices in Japan's capital rising at their fastest
annual pace in 40 years in November, exceeding the central
bank's 2% target for a sixth straight month, government data
showed.
The Fed aside, accounts of the European Central Bank's
October meeting released overnight showed that policymakers fear
that inflation may be becoming entrenched in the euro zone.
While the ECB firmly committed to further rate rises, markets
are now expecting a more modest 50 basis point move at the
December meeting.
Against the dollar, the euro eased 0.1% to
$1.0399, not too far from an more than four-month high of
$1.0481 hit last week.
The New Zealand dollar fell 0.4% to $0.6239 but
remained close to a three-month peak hit in the previous
session. The kiwi was eyeing a weekly gain of more than 1.5%,
aided by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 75 bp rate increase
this week and its hawkish rate outlook.
China's central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount
of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time
this year, releasing about 500 billion yuan ($69.8 billion) in
long-term liquidity to bolster the slowing economy.
The offshore Chinese yuan fell 0.25% to 7.1870 to
the dollar and was headed for a second weekly loss, as COVID
worries continued to weigh.
(Reporting by Joice Alves in London, additional reporting by
Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise,
Kirsten Donovan)