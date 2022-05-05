Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar index hits 20-year high, sterling tumbles on dovish BoE

05/05/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar hit a 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as a sharp stocks selloff boosted demand for the safe-haven currency and as the Federal Reserve was seen as tightening monetary policy more than peers.

Stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors fretted the Fed might need to take more drastic action to bring inflation under control.

The greenback dropped on Wednesday, and stocks gained, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that policymakers were not actively considering 75-basis-point moves in the future. It came after the U.S. central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points, as was widely expected.

"Markets cheered the Fed's decision which came at the dollar's expense as it helped to quell fears about aggressive rate hikes pushing the economy into recession," Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions said in a report.

"The dollar bounced back, though, as rates still appeared on a path to more than double (1.9%) by July and potentially triple (2.7%) by year-end, a solidly hawkish outlook that sets the Fed apart from its major rivals," he added.

The dollar index reached 103.94, the highest since Dec. 2002, before falling back to 103.73, up 1.16% on the day.

Sterling fell to its lowest level since June 2020 after the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 but warned that the economy was at risk of recession.

"The Bank of England was extremely dovish," said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. They are "basically telling the markets they are completely overpricing where the path of the bank rate is."

The British currency was last down 2.25% at $1.2351.

The euro was also dented after German data showed that industrial orders in March suffered their biggest monthly drop since last October.

The single currency has fallen as the region struggles with weaker growth and energy disruptions due to sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

It fell to $1.0518, down 0.98%, and is holding just above a five-year low of $1.0470 reached last Thursday.

Investors will be focused on U.S. inflation data for further clues on how aggressive the Fed will be in tightening policy.

This week's major U.S. economic release will be the government's jobs report for April released on Friday, while consumer price data is also due on Wednesday.

New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased to a more than two-month high last week, but remained at a level consistent with tightening labor market conditions and further wage gains that could keep inflation hot for a while, data on Thursday showed.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Karen Brettell


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23pBoeing says in addition to moving headquarters to northern virgi…
RE
03:23pCanadian dollar slides as investors rethink Fed outlook
RE
03:23pBoeing confirms it will move headquarters out of illinois, but s…
RE
03:21pEuro zone bailout fund offers to host revolving fund to deal with shocks
RE
03:19pDollar index hits 20-year high, sterling tumbles on dovish BoE
RE
03:18pStocks tumble on inflation fears, Treasury yields jump
RE
03:17pNasdaq falls below to lowest intraday level since nov 30, 2020…
RE
03:14pBoeing to confirm on thursday it will move its corporate headqua…
RE
03:07pLouisiana legislators advance bill classifying abortion as homicide
RE
03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.37% to Settle at $8.7830 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Wall Street tumbles on fear Fed may need bigger rate hike to tame infla..

HOT NEWS