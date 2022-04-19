Dollar index passes 101 for first time in two years as yen slide continues

* Dollar gains another 0.9% on yen
* Japanese finance minister warns of risks from yen slump
* Dollar hits one year high on Swiss franc
* Aussie boosted by RBA minutes showing rate hike getting
closer
*
HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose past
101 for the first time since March 2020 on Tuesday, as the
greenback set its latest 20-year high on the yen and tested a
two-year peak on the euro, supported by high U.S. Treasury
yields and expectations of good economic data.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six peers, was last at 100.99, up 0.2%, having risen as
high as 101.02 in early trade. It has gained 2.6% so far this
month.
"I think the broad dollar trend reflects U.S. economic
outperformance, while we've seen some initial impacts of higher
energy prices from the Ukraine war elsewhere, especially in the
euro zone," said Carol Kong, FX strategist at Commonwealth Bank
of Australia.
She added that she was watching purchasing manager index
data due in several markets on Friday.
"If we get weak PMI numbers in the euro zone or elsewhere,
then markets could potentially downgrade their expectations for
the global economy, but I don't think the U.S. PMI will be
particularly weak, so we'll see some contrast there, which would
probably support the dollar," she said.
"Of course, the big driver for dollar-yen has been surging
U.S. bond yields."
The dollar's gains have been most striking against the
against the Japanese currency, and on Tuesday it climbed 0.73%
to 127.88 yen, its highest level since May 2002.
It has risen 4.5% on the yen so far this month, which would
be its second-biggest monthly percentage gain since 2016 behind
last month's 5.8%.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Tuesday was at
2.8376 hovering just off its three-year high of 2.884%
hit Monday, while the Bank of Japan has been
intervening to keep the yield on Japanese 10 year government
bonds around 0% and no higher than 0.25%.
Many investors are betting the yen has further to fall. The
latest CFTC data for the week ending April 12 shows net short
yen positions are the largest in three and a half years.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday
the damage to the economy from a weakening yen at present is
greater than the benefits from it, the most explicit warning
against the currency's recent slump.
Elsewhere, the dollar rose to as high as 0.9466 Swiss francs
, its highest in a year, and was also testing peaks
against other majors.
The euro was at $1.0776, just off last week's
two-year low of $1.0756, and sterling was at $1.3009,
in sight of its 18 month low against the dollar of $1.2973, also
hit last week.
European currencies weren't helped by the latest fighting in
Ukraine, which said Russia had started an anticipated new
offensive in the east of the country.
The Australian dollar rose 0.3% from Monday's one-month low
and was at $0.737, given some support by minutes published
Tuesday from the Reserve Bank of Australia's April policy
meeting, which suggested the central bank was edging closer to
raising interest rates for the first time in more than a decade
due to accelerating inflation.
Bitcoin also managed to find its feet, trading around
$40,800 on Tuesday after hitting a one-month low of $38,547 on
Monday.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kim
Coghill)