Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

06/16/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar jumped against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.41% at 90.901, its highest since May 7.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.78% 0.76297 Delayed Quote.0.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.45% 1.402 Delayed Quote.3.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.81706 Delayed Quote.4.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.76% 1.2034 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.013648 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.77% 0.70692 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
