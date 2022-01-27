Dollar jumps as markets brace for larger, faster rate hikes

* Dollar index at highest since July 2020
* Hawkish Fed bolsters greenback
* Yuan set for biggest daily fall since July 2021
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar soared to its
highest levels since July 2020 against other major currencies on
Thursday, powered by bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could deliver
faster and larger interest rate hikes in the months ahead.
A day after the Fed flagged that it was ready to start
lifting rates in March to contain surging inflation, money
markets moved to price in as many as five quarter-point
increases by year-end.
The Fed's hawkish tone on Wednesday brought dollar bulls out
in force. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback's value against other major currencies, rose to
97.299, the highest since July 2020. The 0.8% jump was the
biggest single-day gain in more than two months.
The euro slumped 0.95% to $1.1133, its lowest
since June 2020. The greenback also hit its highest levels in
more than a year against the New Zealand dollar, a seven-week
peak against Australia's currency and rose broadly against
emerging market currencies.
The Fed indicated it was likely to raise rates in March, as
widely expected, and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases
that month before significantly reducing its asset holdings.
In a follow-up news conference, Chair Jerome Powell stressed
that no decisions had been made, but in response to a question
about whether the central bank would consider a 50-basis point
hike, he did not rule it out.
U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 6.9% annualized
rate in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the economy grew 5.7% in
2021, its strongest since 1984, the Commerce Department said.
Robust growth supports a rate hike in March.
The outlook for aggressive rate hikes has led to a major
reset globally, said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"You just don't know how far the Fed is going to go because
we don’t know exactly when inflation will really peak," he said.
There's optimism inflation will subside by mid-year but it
could get worse and lead to more aggressive Fed action. "You got
a little bit more left in this dollar move," Moya said.
YUAN HIT
Rising U.S. Treasury yields at the short end provided a
further impetus to the dollar's gains. The two-year
Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with rate
expectations, was up 7.1 basis points at 1.162%.
After rallying 0.7% against the yen on Wednesday
in its sharpest rise in more than two months, the dollar firmed
further, leading the yen to weaken 0.63% to 115.38 per dollar.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell 0.74% to
$0.706, while the New Zealand dollar fell to as low as
$0.6597, a nearly 15-month trough.
Sterling fell to a one-month low at $1.33595 and
was last down 0.64% on the day. Britain's pound is delicately
balanced as traders keep a wary eye on Prime Minister Boris
Johnson, who is under pressure after attending parties during
lockdowns, and on next week's Bank of England meeting.
Elsewhere, China's yuan took a hit as data showed Chinese
industrial profits grew at their slowest pace in more than 18
months, bolstering the case for policy support.
In offshore trade, the yuan was down 0.64% against
the dollar at 6.3742, on track for its biggest one-day
fall since last July.
After a battering last week, cryptocurrencies have mostly
held their ground in the wake of the Fed's meeting, with bitcoin
gaining 0.9% to $36,651.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Additional reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by
Alison Williams, Bernadette Baum and Andrea Ricci)